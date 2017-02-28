Drama High Pilot Adds Amy Forsyth as Theater Department's 'Queen Bee'

If you want the spotlight at Jason Katims’ Drama High, you’re going to have to take it from Amy Forsyth.
The actress, best known for her roles on Hulu’s The Path (also a Katims joint!), has joined the cast of NBC’s high school-set pilot, TVLine has learned exclusively.
Forsyth’s character, Gwen Strickland, doesn’t just get what she wants — she demands it; unfortunately, “trouble at home and then trouble on stage start to rattle what had been a very confident high school student.”
She joins previously announced cast member Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), who plays a fellow student — and, I presume, a potential threat — named Lilette.
Drama High — based on the 2013 novel, which was inspired by real-life events — follows the not-yet-cast head of a working-class high school theater department, whose passion and enthusiasm draws interest from everyone in town.
Is Drama High sounding more appealing with each new addition? And who would you like to see play
Coach Taylor the head of the department? Drop a comment with all of your thoughts below.
This sounds a but CW/Fox. I can’t see this fitting in the NBC schedule
Bit*
It can easily get paired with This is Us next season or after the comedies on Thursday or even if it’s one of NBC favorite pilots it can fit after The voice.
this sounds like Glee