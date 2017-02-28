The Good Wife's Archie Panjabi to Star in Fox's College Sex-Assault Pilot

A Good Wife alum has lined up a very good role this pilot season.

Emmy winner Archie Panjabi has signed on to star in Fox’s untitled drama pilot about a sexual assault on a college campus, our sister site Deadline is reporting. Panjabi will play Jourdan Price, an Olivia Pope-like crisis management consultant brought in when a female student at a prestigious university accuses several of the school’s football players of sexually assaulting her.

Panjabi joins Austin Stowell (Public Morals) in the cast, who plays Matt Kincaid, the junior counsel charged with defending the university in court after the female student’s accusation explodes into an all-out scandal for the school. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Sheldon Turner (Up in the Air) will pen the pilot, with This Is Us executive producers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra slated to direct.

In 2015, Panjabi wrapped up a six-season run (in controversial fashion) as private investigator Kalinda Sharma on CBS’ The Good Wife, winning an Emmy in 2010 for the role. Since then, she has guest-starred on Fox’s cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine and currently costars as an NSA division head on the sophomore season of NBC’s Blindspot.