Vampire Diaries Series Finale: Damon and Elena Hug in (Yet Another) Teaser

Another day, another blink-and-you-missed-it preview of The Vampire Diaries series finale — not that we’re complaining.

The CW on Monday released the fourth official teaser from the long-running drama’s big farewell — airing Friday, March 10 at 9/8c — and this one features a full-on hug between estranged lovers Damon and Elena. (Think we can get #DelenaHug trending?)

With only two episodes left, TVD seems to have saved its biggest moments for last. In addition to Elena’s reunion with Damon, the show’s final hours will also feature Stefan and Caroline’s not-so-June wedding, as well as the return of Katherine “Queen of Hell” Pierce.

Hit PLAY on the new teaser above, then drop a comment below: What do you hope to see from the final two episodes?