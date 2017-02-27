Vampire Diaries Series Finale: Damon and Elena Hug in (Yet Another) Teaser

By /

Another day, another blink-and-you-missed-it preview of The Vampire Diaries series finale — not that we’re complaining.

RELATEDVampire Diaries Photos: Get a Closer Look at Caroline’s Wedding Dress

The Vampire Diaries Series Finale Set Photos
Vampire Diaries Series Finale Launch Gallery

The CW on Monday released the fourth official teaser from the long-running drama’s big farewell — airing Friday, March 10 at 9/8c — and this one features a full-on hug between estranged lovers Damon and Elena. (Think we can get #DelenaHug trending?)

With only two episodes left, TVD seems to have saved its biggest moments for last. In addition to Elena’s reunion with Damon, the show’s final hours will also feature Stefan and Caroline’s not-so-June wedding, as well as the return of Katherine “Queen of Hell” Pierce.

Hit PLAY on the new teaser above, then drop a comment below: What do you hope to see from the final two episodes?

3 Comments
  1. MissEllys says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:10 PM

    Stefan’s sad smile makes me think he not only knows already that Elena is back but that he knows something else is going to happen….

    Reply
  2. Jane says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:35 PM

    Yup, these two still got it! If it wasn’t for steroline nonsense I’d entirely enjoy these last episodes we have left

    Reply
