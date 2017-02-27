Vampire Diaries Photos: Get a Closer Look at Caroline's Wedding Dress

Stefan and Caroline’s wedding will almost certainly go down in flames on Friday’s Vampire Diaries (The CW, 8/7c), so let’s take a little time to appreciate all the effort that went into the bride’s look — before you-know-who comes along and mucks it up.

The CW has released new stills from the series’ penultimate episode, “We’re Planning a June Wedding,” which give us a closer look at Ms. Forbes — or is it Mrs. Salvatore’s? — attire for the big day:

As revealed in the trailer for Friday’s episode, the “Steroline” wedding is orchestrated as a trap for Katherine — hence Caroline wearing Kat’s necklace during her walk down the aisle — and it looks like the new Queen of Hell is foolish enough to take the bait.

(I’d also like to take a moment to ask the question on everyone’s mind: Why the heck is Damon officiating this wedding?)

Browse the new batch of wedding photos — you can click here for direct access to the gallery — then drop a comment below: Is Stefan and Caroline’s big day everything you hoped it would be?