Vampire Diaries Photos: Get a Closer Look at Caroline's Wedding Dress

Stefan and Caroline’s wedding will almost certainly go down in flames on Friday’s Vampire Diaries (The CW, 8/7c), so let’s take a little time to appreciate all the effort that went into the bride’s look — before you-know-who comes along and mucks it up.

The CW has released new stills from the series’ penultimate episode, “We’re Planning a June Wedding,” which give us a closer look at Ms. Forbes — or is it Mrs. Salvatore’s? — attire for the big day:

The Vampire Diaries Caroline Wedding Dress

 

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 Photos
Season 8, Episode 15 ("We're Planning a June Wedding") Launch Gallery

As revealed in the trailer for Friday’s episode, the “Steroline” wedding is orchestrated as a trap for Katherine — hence Caroline wearing Kat’s necklace during her walk down the aisle — and it looks like the new Queen of Hell is foolish enough to take the bait.

(I’d also like to take a moment to ask the question on everyone’s mind: Why the heck is Damon officiating this wedding?)

Browse the new batch of wedding photos — you can click here for direct access to the gallery — then drop a comment below: Is Stefan and Caroline’s big day everything you hoped it would be?

8 Comments
  1. Ella says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:59 AM

    I’m not a fan? I get that it’s supposed to be a rush job but her hair’s kinda flat. I like the headpiece but the dress is weirdly matronly. Caroline’s 24 and forever 17 and that dress is something a 40 yo would wear to her second wedding.

  2. Fabrizia says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:00 PM

    The dress makes her look fat, then again she had a baby last year.

  3. Chris says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:00 PM

    Poor Caroline. Not only does she have to wear the ugly dress but now she has to have her rapist officiate her wedding

  4. Hanah says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:01 PM

    Not a fan of this couple or her hair or outfit. She doesn’t look happy in anything I’ve seen? How cool would it be if it was actually Katherine travelled into Caroline?

  5. Linnay says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:02 PM

    I like how Caroline literally can have nothing that’s about her. Its all about Stefan/Damon/Katherine. But of course, I don’t like her after she took Stefan back after what he did to Bonnie. I would never, ever forgive my best friend.

  6. Jess says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:09 PM

    I have been dreading this wedding all season. I love Caroline and I mostly love Stefan, but I hate them together. Is it weird that I’m actually rooting for Katherine to mess it up?

  7. Gilded Lady says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:09 PM

    I…like the dress?

    Also, I assume Damon officiates because if this is a trap, do you really want to throw an innocent into the line of (probabale literal) fire?

  8. momof3 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:14 PM

    Geez…can you let those of us who still enjoy the show enjoy the last two episodes and stop being so negative? Don’t like it? Don’t watch!

