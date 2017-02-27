Vampire Diaries Photos: Get a Closer Look at Caroline's Wedding Dress

Stefan and Caroline’s wedding will almost certainly go down in flames on Friday’s Vampire Diaries (The CW, 8/7c), so let’s take a little time to appreciate all the effort that went into the bride’s look — before you-know-who comes along and mucks it up.
The CW has released new stills from the series’ penultimate episode, “We’re Planning a June Wedding,” which give us a closer look at Ms. Forbes — or is it Mrs. Salvatore’s? — attire for the big day:
As revealed in the trailer for Friday’s episode, the “Steroline” wedding is orchestrated as a trap for Katherine — hence Caroline wearing Kat’s necklace during her walk down the aisle — and it looks like the new Queen of Hell is foolish enough to take the bait.
(I’d also like to take a moment to ask the question on everyone’s mind: Why the heck is Damon officiating this wedding?)
I’m not a fan? I get that it’s supposed to be a rush job but her hair’s kinda flat. I like the headpiece but the dress is weirdly matronly. Caroline’s 24 and forever 17 and that dress is something a 40 yo would wear to her second wedding.
The dress makes her look fat, then again she had a baby last year.
Poor Caroline. Not only does she have to wear the ugly dress but now she has to have her rapist officiate her wedding
Not a fan of this couple or her hair or outfit. She doesn’t look happy in anything I’ve seen? How cool would it be if it was actually Katherine travelled into Caroline?
I like how Caroline literally can have nothing that’s about her. Its all about Stefan/Damon/Katherine. But of course, I don’t like her after she took Stefan back after what he did to Bonnie. I would never, ever forgive my best friend.
I have been dreading this wedding all season. I love Caroline and I mostly love Stefan, but I hate them together. Is it weird that I’m actually rooting for Katherine to mess it up?
I…like the dress?
Also, I assume Damon officiates because if this is a trap, do you really want to throw an innocent into the line of (probabale literal) fire?
Geez…can you let those of us who still enjoy the show enjoy the last two episodes and stop being so negative? Don’t like it? Don’t watch!