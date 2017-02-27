President Trump's First 100 Days the Focus of Showtime's Circus Season 2

By /

Showtime has cast its vote for Season 2 of The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, which promises to “examine the riveting and unprecedented events unfolding — both inside and outside the Beltway — in President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.”

Hosted by bestselling co-authors Mark Halperin and John Heilemann (Game Change and Double Down), the political documentary series during its freshman run followed the 2016 American Presidential election campaign, straight through its riveting climax.

Season 2 will launch Sunday, March 19 at 8/7c; watch a teaser above.

“During the historic drama of the 2016 election, The Circus was a compulsively watchable series, providing unparalleled access and critical insight,” Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement. “Presented weekly in real time, the show was also a real breakthrough for documentaries on television. Mark Halperin, John Heilemann and [co-creator] Mark McKinnon are some of the most respected and compelling voices in politics, and given the breathtaking pace of developments in the Trump presidency, we are pleased to be able get them back on the air with new episodes.”

