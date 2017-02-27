Oscars 2017: Pricewaterhouse Takes Responsibility for Envelopegate Mixup — 'We Sincerely Apologize'

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, you’re both officially off the hook.

Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has accepted full responsibility for Sunday’s unprecedented, embarrassing mixup that led La La Land to be erroneously named Best Picture instead of actual winner Moonlight.

VIDEOSOscars 2017 Stunner: La La Land Producers Declare Moonlight the Actual Winner

“We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,” the company said in a statement early Monday. “The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

The colossal screw-up occurred after the category’s co-presenters, Beatty and Dunaway, were accidentally given the Best Actress envelope — which contained La La Land‘s Emmy Stone’s winning card — by mistake (which explains the double-take Beatty did on stage upon opening said envelope).

RELATEDOscars: Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Trump, Mel Gibson in Monologue — Grade It!

“I’m sorry. There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture,” La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz announced to the stunned crowd, before flashing the correct card and inviting the Moonlight cast and producers onstage to accept their trophy. “This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture.”