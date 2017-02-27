Oscar Mixup
ABC

Oscars 2017: Pricewaterhouse Takes Responsibility for Envelopegate Mixup — 'We Sincerely Apologize'

By /

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, you’re both officially off the hook.

Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has accepted full responsibility for Sunday’s unprecedented, embarrassing mixup that led La La Land to be erroneously named Best Picture instead of actual winner Moonlight

VIDEOSOscars 2017 Stunner: La La Land Producers Declare Moonlight the Actual Winner

“We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,” the company said in a statement early Monday. “The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

The colossal screw-up occurred after the category’s co-presenters, Beatty and Dunaway, were accidentally given the Best Actress envelope — which contained La La Land‘s Emmy Stone’s winning card — by mistake (which explains the double-take Beatty did on stage upon opening said envelope).

“I’m sorry. There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture,” La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz announced to the stunned crowd, before flashing the correct card and inviting the Moonlight cast and producers onstage to accept their trophy. “This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture.”

8 Comments
  1. Sally McLinn says:
    February 27, 2017 at 3:53 AM

    Embarassing, but tweet worthy.

    Reply
  2. Fernanda says:
    February 27, 2017 at 4:19 AM

    Marketing, please

    Reply
  3. Gromitfan says:
    February 27, 2017 at 4:46 AM

    For those who know their Oscar lore, now that we know for sure that PricewaterhouseCoopers keeps an extra envelope at the ready, maybe now Rex Reed will finally apologize to Marisa Tomei.

    For everyone else, look it up.

    Reply
    • J.B. says:
      February 27, 2017 at 5:21 AM

      Where have you been? We’ve known “for sure” for years. PwC has talked about their being two briefcases each filled with their own set of envelopes. The two idiots who flubbed up even did an interview with HuffPo about this back in January. Not new info except for the lay people.

      Reply
  4. Kat says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:01 AM

    “Emmy Stone” Jesus do you guys not know how to edit/ peer review your damn work ?

    Reply
  5. cuius says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:03 AM

    So Brian Cullinan (“Matt Damon lookalike”) and Martha Ruiz (“Latina”) of PwC – wonder who’ll be the subject of a Tweet?

    Reply
