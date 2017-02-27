The Oscars' Epic Envelopegate Fiasco: The Real Winners and Losers

While the accounting firm of PriceWaterhouseCooper has taken full responsibility for the scandal now known as Envelopegate, the fact is, there’s plenty of blame to go around in the wake of Sunday’s epic Best Picture blunder, which saw La La Land get awarded Oscar’s top honor instead of the actual victor, Moonlight.
At the same time, out of the ashes of one of Hollywood’s biggest controversies ever emerged several unlikely winners (yes, we’re looking at you La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz).
Scroll through the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to see who’s stock is surging on the heels of the Oscars’ #epicfail and who likely chose to sleep in this morning.
Fred Berger clearly said “No” twice when asked to say a few words. Finally, I guess he said, well, they keep asking me, so at least I’ll get to thank my people. And he said, at the end of his speech, “By the way, we lost.” Wouldn’t call him a loser.
Warren Beatty should have verbalized his confusion about what was in the envelope, instead of expecting someone to read his mind. Faye Dunaway should have noticed something wasn’t right, although she can’t read Beatty’s mind either, she did see the card. At least Beatty stayed around to take the heat and I appreciated his explanation since I was all WTF? and baffled, as were most everybody else, I suspect. So I don’t agree that Dunaway got away there…it would have been classy to come back out with Beatty and apologize for her part in the confusion.
I think everyone shouldn’t be so quick to judge. God knows how we would handle ourselves on a stage like that in front of so many people in a situation that’s frankly never happened before.
Personally, I don’t think Warren Beatty is to be blamed at all. He just showed it to Faye Dunaway, probably to get her input, not expecting her to take one glance at it and announcing La La Land.
And give poor Jimmy Kimmel a break. He handled it as well as can be expected, considering that he was shocked as well and somehow felt responsible too.
I agree somewhat with your winner losers list. I would add Faye Dunaway to the losers list though – she actually declared the winner La La Land. If she had read the card she would have seen Emma Stone’s name. She took a powder and poor Warren at least faced the cameras. Yes, Warren should have asked for help, or whispered to Faye that they had the wrong card. For all his mistakes, Warren Beatty didn’t actually declare the winner. I can understand being flustered though, I mean aren’t the accountants suppose to know what they’re doing. And I wouldn’t put Jimmy Kimmel on the loser list. He was having a good night before the disaster. I think he was just trying to make light during a bad situation, sort of like the band on the Titanic. What else is there to do but play.
LaLa Land was a far better movie than Moonlight. #notmyoscarwinner