The Oscars' Epic Envelopegate Fiasco: The Real Winners and Losers

While the accounting firm of PriceWaterhouseCooper has taken full responsibility for the scandal now known as Envelopegate, the fact is, there’s plenty of blame to go around in the wake of Sunday’s epic Best Picture blunder, which saw La La Land get awarded Oscar’s top honor instead of the actual victor, Moonlight.

At the same time, out of the ashes of one of Hollywood’s biggest controversies ever emerged several unlikely winners (yes, we’re looking at you La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz).

