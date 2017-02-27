Nina Dobrev Dates the Workaholics, Instantly Regrets It — Watch Preview

If you thought Nina Dobrev‘s last TV love triangle was messy, just wait until you see what she gets up to with the Workaholics.

The Vampire Diaries star appears in Wednesday’s episode of the Comedy Central series (10/9c) as part of a gloriously accurate parody of a syndicated ’90s dating show, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at all the awkward action to come.

Needless to say, all three guys make spectacularly bad first impressions with Dobrev’s Courtnee: Anders checks her wingspan to see if she’s tall enough to breed Olympic champions; Blake asks if she wants to be the hundredth girl to “ride-o my bone-o”; and Adam seems to be more interested in Skyler, the fourth competitor (and the guys’ old roommate, apparently).

Hit PLAY on the clip below to experience the magic of Termidate, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the show’s final season.