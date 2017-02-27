Moana Star Cast in NBC Theater Pilot Drama High From Jason Katims

Jason Katims’ NBC pilot about a high school theater department has found its drama queen.
Auli’i Cravalho, who recently starred in Disney’s Moana, has landed a major role in Drama High, our sister site Deadline reports. Based on the 2013 Michael Sokolove novel — which was itself inspired by true events — the pilot follows a “passionate teacher and family man” who runs a “working-class high school drama department” that inspires the whole town. (So, Friday Night Lights… the musical? Count me in!)
Cravalho will play a student named Lilette, and given her powerful performance at Sunday’s Oscars, we also assume she’ll be a singer:
Additional EPs on Drama High include Jeffrey Seller, Michelle Lee and Flody Suarez.
Your thoughts on Cravalho’s casting? The pilot in general? Drop ’em in a comment below.
Nice that she’ll get more recognition.
While I was already intrigued just by the premise, I will definitely be watching if Auli’i is in it! Sounds like it would pair well with This Is Us!
I knew she’d have a great future ahead of her, and even better that it’s in a Jason Katims show. Looking forward to this one.
Let’s hope it’s more FNL and less Pure Genius