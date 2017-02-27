Moana Star Drama High
Shutterstock

Moana Star Cast in NBC Theater Pilot Drama High From Jason Katims

By /

Jason Katims’ NBC pilot about a high school theater department has found its drama queen.

Auli’i Cravalho, who recently starred in Disney’s Moana, has landed a major role in Drama High, our sister site Deadline reports. Based on the 2013 Michael Sokolove novel — which was itself inspired by true events — the pilot follows a “passionate teacher and family man” who runs a “working-class high school drama department” that inspires the whole town. (So, Friday Night Lights… the musical? Count me in!)

Cravalho will play a student named Lilette, and given her powerful performance at Sunday’s Oscars, we also assume she’ll be a singer:

Additional EPs on Drama High include Jeffrey Seller, Michelle Lee and Flody Suarez.

Your thoughts on Cravalho’s casting? The pilot in general? Drop ’em in a comment below.

4 Comments
  1. Yeahman says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:06 PM

    Nice that she’ll get more recognition.

    Reply
  2. Kris says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:10 PM

    While I was already intrigued just by the premise, I will definitely be watching if Auli’i is in it! Sounds like it would pair well with This Is Us!

    Reply
  3. Eric says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:14 PM

    I knew she’d have a great future ahead of her, and even better that it’s in a Jason Katims show. Looking forward to this one.

    Reply
  4. Wordsmith says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:23 PM

    Let’s hope it’s more FNL and less Pure Genius

    Reply
