Moana Star Cast in NBC Theater Pilot Drama High From Jason Katims

Jason Katims’ NBC pilot about a high school theater department has found its drama queen.

Auli’i Cravalho, who recently starred in Disney’s Moana, has landed a major role in Drama High, our sister site Deadline reports. Based on the 2013 Michael Sokolove novel — which was itself inspired by true events — the pilot follows a “passionate teacher and family man” who runs a “working-class high school drama department” that inspires the whole town. (So, Friday Night Lights… the musical? Count me in!)

Cravalho will play a student named Lilette, and given her powerful performance at Sunday’s Oscars, we also assume she’ll be a singer:

Additional EPs on Drama High include Jeffrey Seller, Michelle Lee and Flody Suarez.

Your thoughts on Cravalho’s casting? The pilot in general? Drop ’em in a comment below.