Under the Dome's Rachelle Lefevre to Star in ABC's Doomsday Pilot

Rachelle Lefevre can’t seem to shake her apocalyptic impulses.

The actress — coming off a three-season run on CBS’ End of Days drama Under the Dome — is set to star in the ABC pilot Doomsday, TVLine has learned.

Written by Justified vets Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd and EPd’ by CSI vet Carol Mendelsohn, the hour-long thriller centers on a secret think tank that is tasked with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions. Because the hypothetical ideas are deemed extremely dangerous, the list is sealed and the program shut down.But when a catastrophe occurs that’s ripped from the pages of the missing doomsday book, the team is brought back years later to prevent the disasters of their own making.

Lefevre will star as Faye, the whip-smart and shrewd Deputy Director of Homeland Security who is at the when the Doomsday team is reassembled. Coldly pragmatic, she has little reverence for her assemblage of geniuses, instead, seeing the lot as “reckless, walking liabilities who have personally compromised our nation’s security.” However, during the course of the mission, she develops a growing respect for the team.

The Doomsday ensemble also includes Smash‘s Jack Davenport and Cougar Town‘s Dan Byrd.

2 Comments
  1. Patrick says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:31 AM

    So, Scorpion 2.0?

    Reply
  2. Collette says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:35 AM

    Love her. I’d love to see her as Aislinn in a movie version of The Wolf and the Dove.

    Reply
