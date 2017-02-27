Bill Paxton Training Day
Courtesy of CBS

Bill Paxton to Receive Dedication During Thursday's Training Day

By /

This Thursday’s Training Day will feature a special dedication to its late leading man, Bill Paxton, our sister site Deadline reports.

The remembrance will air at the top of the new episode that airs March 2 (CBS, 10/9c). Paxton stars as morally ambiguous detective Frank Roarke in the TV series adaptation of the 2001 film, alongside Justin Cornwell, who plays young cop Kyle Craig.

Paxton died on Saturday at the age of 61. In a statement released to TMZ, Paxton’s family said, “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” and noted that his “passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.” Along with his memorable film work, Paxton also starred on the small screen in HBO’s Big Love and had key roles on ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and History’s miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.

Production on Season 1 of CBS’ Training Day wrapped in December, with Paxton having completed his work on the series. Nine more episodes, including this Thursday’s installment, are still scheduled to air.

2 Comments
  1. Kevin Tran says:
    February 27, 2017 at 4:30 PM

    What are the chances Training Day gets renewed for a second season and if so could the series move on to cast an actor for the late Bill Paxton’s replacement?

    Reply
