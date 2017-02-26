qotw-february-19-2017
Courtesy of The CW; NBC; CBS

Quotes of the Week: Legends, Timeless, Big Bang Theory, John Oliver and More

By /

Whether or not you’re dreading La La Land‘s inevitable Oscars sweep, there’s one thing we can all agree on: TVLine’s Quotes of the Week includes some truly award-worthy soundbites.

Quotes of the Week for Feb. 19, 2017
Best TV Quotes Launch Gallery

RELATEDPerformers of the Week: Charles Esten and Ron Cephas Jones

This time around, our best-of gallery features A+ sarcasm courtesy of Timeless, a toast to remember on The Magicians, Comic-Con chatter on The Big Bang Theory and a Ninja Turtles history lesson from the Workaholics. We’ve also got Supernatural daddy issues, NCIS wifi woes and John Oliver’s unlikely solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Also featured in our weekly round-up: double doses of Superstore, This Is Us and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Check out the attached gallery – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Shar says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:08 PM

    Thanks for #24. I couldn’t hear it all over my crying and rewound it twice and now I’m crying again.

    Reply
ad
 