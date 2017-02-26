Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'Moana' Perform at the Oscars — Watch and Grade It

Three years after John Travolta introduced the world to “Adele Dazeem,” Disney’s newest princess took to the Oscars stage for a memorable performance.

Auli’i Cravalho, the voice behind Moana‘s titular heroine, shared the spotlight with songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda for a dramatic rendition of “How Far I’ll Go,” one of five nominees for Best Original Song at this year’s ceremony.

Miranda introduced Cravalho (via an original rap, naturally), who belted the show’s main ballad in a long red dress, surrounded by dancers mimicking the sea:

The performance was introduced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who co-starred in Moana as Maui, a shapeshifting demigod who (reluctantly) assists Moana on her journey to save the people of her island. (And are we the only ones bummed Johnson didn’t get to perform his song in full?)

