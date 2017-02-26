Lin-Manuel Miranda Oscars
Courtesy of ABC (2)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'Moana' Perform at the Oscars — Watch and Grade It

By /

Three years after John Travolta introduced the world to “Adele Dazeem,” Disney’s newest princess took to the Oscars stage for a memorable performance.

Auli’i Cravalho, the voice behind Moana‘s titular heroine, shared the spotlight with songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda for a dramatic rendition of “How Far I’ll Go,” one of five nominees for Best Original Song at this year’s ceremony.

Miranda introduced Cravalho (via an original rap, naturally), who belted the show’s main ballad in a long red dress, surrounded by dancers mimicking the sea:


The performance was introduced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who co-starred in Moana as Maui, a shapeshifting demigod who (reluctantly) assists Moana on her journey to save the people of her island. (And are we the only ones bummed Johnson didn’t get to perform his song in full?)

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch footage of Miranda and Cravalho’s performance, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.

2 Comments
  1. Jennifer says:
    February 26, 2017 at 6:28 PM

    Good lord, she’s gorgeous and talented. And that dress was stunning. Too bad Dwayne Johnson didn’t come out dressed as Maui and sing 😎😎😎

    Reply
  2. padraicjacob says:
    February 26, 2017 at 6:29 PM

    I Love the song, but I don’t really understand why they added his prologue.

    Reply
  3. Michael Lee Kirk says:
    February 26, 2017 at 6:30 PM

    Auli’i killed it
    i actually preferred her over alessia cara

    Reply
