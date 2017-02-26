La La Land Wins Best Picture

Oscars: La La Land 'Wins' Best Picture

By /

UPDATE: Not So fast — Moonlight was the winner!

In the end, Hollywood’s love for La La Land (aka itself) proved insurmountable. Or so we thought.

The Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone song-and-dance drama was incorrectly named best picture of the year Sunday at the 89th annual Academy Awards. Moonlight was the actual winner. (Click here for the full story.)

All told, the film still won six trophies, including Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Director for Damien Chazelle.

VIDEOSOscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea

La La Land entered the ceremony with a leading 14 nominations, tying the all-time high set by Titanic and All About Eve.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

17 Comments
  1. James R. says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:12 PM

    Except they didn’t. This isn’t awkward at all.

    Reply
  2. Erica says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:14 PM

    Serious twist ending

    Reply
  3. Wordsmith says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:14 PM

    Yikes. Somebody forgot to double check the envelopes…

    Reply
  4. Rock On says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:14 PM

    Except Moonlight won best picture and confused everyone. Good job Warren Beatty.

    Reply
  5. Big Cheddar says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:14 PM

    That was crazy!!!

    Reply
  6. Drewer says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:15 PM

    I was just on IMDB and it said Moonlight won???

    Reply
  7. Steven says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:15 PM

    So glad I stayed up to watch this epic fail live. WOW.

    Reply
  8. Haz says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:15 PM

    Oh dear…this is embarrassing.

    Reply
  9. Lea says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:17 PM

    Still can’t believe this happened! Crazy!

    Reply
  10. C.J. Yoder says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:17 PM

    I wished la la land had actually won.

    Reply
  11. Chris says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:18 PM

    Just kidding!!!!

    Reply
  12. maltru says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:20 PM

    Did you write this and then go to bed or something, b/c turns out no it didn’t…

    Reply
  13. arif shahriar says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:23 PM

    its moonlight!! what a shocking turn of events!!

    Reply
