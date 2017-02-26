Oscars: La La Land 'Wins' Best Picture

UPDATE: Not So fast — Moonlight was the winner!

In the end, Hollywood’s love for La La Land (aka itself) proved insurmountable. Or so we thought.

The Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone song-and-dance drama was incorrectly named best picture of the year Sunday at the 89th annual Academy Awards. Moonlight was the actual winner. (Click here for the full story.)

All told, the film still won six trophies, including Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Director for Damien Chazelle.

VIDEOSOscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea

La La Land entered the ceremony with a leading 14 nominations, tying the all-time high set by Titanic and All About Eve.