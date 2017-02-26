John Legend Brings La La Land to the Oscars — Watch and Grade His Medley

And the Academy Award for Best Impressions of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling goes to… John Legend!

During Sunday’s Oscars, Legend performed “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” — originally sung by Stone and Gosling, respectively — the numbers from La La Land nominated for Best Original Song:

Though it would have been nice to see Stone and Gosling perform their tracks live, Legend was an appropriate choice; in addition to executive-producing the film, he also appeared on screen as Keith, a former classmate of Gosling’s character who invites him to join his jazz band.

While Legend remained seated at his piano, a flurry of dancers surrounded him. An additional pair of pair of performers appeared to dance in midair behind him, a clear nod to the film’s observatory dance scene.

The music for both songs was written by Justin Hurwitz, with lyrics from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Hit PLAY on the video above to see video of Legend’s performance, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.