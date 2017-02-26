Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Trump, Mel Gibson in Monologue — Grade It!

Jimmy Kimmel Oscars Monologue 2017
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time in addressing the tense political climate in his monologue… and taking a swing at a controversial nominee.

Talking about how divided we are as a country, Kimmel admitted he wasn’t brave enough to try to unite anyone: “There’s only one Braveheart in this room,” he said, pointing out Best Director nominee Mel Gibson. “And he’s not gonna unite us, either.” He also complimented Gibson: “Mel, you look great. I think the Scientology is working.”

Kimmel went on to say he wanted to “bury the hatchet with someone I’ve had issues with”: his longtime nemesis, Matt Damon. While throwing out a few choice insults — “When I first met Matt, I was the fat one” — he gave Damon credit because he gave away an Oscar-caliber role in Manchester by the Sea to his childhood friend Casey Affleck “and made a Chinese ponytail movie instead. And that movie, The Great Wall, went on to lose $80 million. Smooth move, dumbass.”

More quality zingers from Kimmel’s Oscar monologue:

* He offered thanks to President Trump: “Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?”

* He marveled at the progress we saw in Hollywood films this year: “Black people saved NASA, and white people saved jazz. That’s what we call progress.”

* On baby-faced La La Land director and nominee Damien Chazelle: “If he wins, he’ll be able to go to any college he wants.”

* On the notoriously depressing nominee Manchester by the Sea, produced by Amazon, Kimmel joked that when people searched for the movie, they were told: “Customers who bought this item also purchased Zoloft.”

* Channeling President Trump, Kimmel called out Meryl Streep for her “uninspiring and overrated” performances: “Meryl Streep has phoned it in for more than 50 films over the course of her lackluster career.” He also asked the crowd to give her a “totally undeserved round of applause” — and they, of course, obliged.

We’ll add full video as soon as it’s available, but for now: What’d you think? Grade Kimmel’s monologue in our poll, then drop your thoughts in a comment below.

9 Comments
  1. Lee Bryan says:
    February 26, 2017 at 5:56 PM

    Jimmy Kimmel killed it. The Meryl Streep bit was amazing.

    Reply
    • Kim Alfonso says:
      February 26, 2017 at 6:18 PM

      Pathetic- Kimmel couldn’t make it through a monologue without focusing on Trump. He’s got to have someone writing FOR him that won’t piss off half the nation. When will actors/actresses understand we don’t give a crap about their politics??? They don’t have the capacity to run for office- go make a movie or a commercial.

      Reply
      • SG says:
        February 26, 2017 at 6:25 PM

        He’s a comedian. It’s easy and funny to make fun of Trump because he’s a buffoon with the vernacular of a child and obvious deficiencies in intellectual acumen. If comedy about Trump pisses you off, I guess you need a safe space for your special snowflake conservative views.

        Reply
        • Eric says:
          February 26, 2017 at 6:29 PM

          It’s not that. It’s the lefts obsession with him. Do you think he would be going after Mrs Clinton if (god forbid), she had won. No it would be “Let’s spend a minute to celebrate our great president.”…then one email joke, then more jokes about how republicans are the devil.

          Reply
    • Klarm says:
      February 26, 2017 at 6:26 PM

      Ellen would have been funnier.

      Reply
  2. Renate Greenfield says:
    February 26, 2017 at 6:23 PM

    Touche’

    Reply
  3. Eric says:
    February 26, 2017 at 6:26 PM

    Please liberal hollywood, stop with the Trump jokes. We get it you hate republicans. How about actually trying to not be an asshole to the other side FOR ONCE. I may not like Trump but I hate your arrogance more.

    Reply
  4. mikeam1978 says:
    February 26, 2017 at 6:28 PM

    Jimmy Kimmel, always proving himself one of the unfunniest people in the business.

    Reply
