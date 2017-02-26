Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Trump, Mel Gibson in Monologue — Grade It!

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time in addressing the tense political climate in his monologue… and taking a swing at a controversial nominee.
Talking about how divided we are as a country, Kimmel admitted he wasn’t brave enough to try to unite anyone: “There’s only one Braveheart in this room,” he said, pointing out Best Director nominee Mel Gibson. “And he’s not gonna unite us, either.” He also complimented Gibson: “Mel, you look great. I think the Scientology is working.”
Kimmel went on to say he wanted to “bury the hatchet with someone I’ve had issues with”: his longtime nemesis, Matt Damon. While throwing out a few choice insults — “When I first met Matt, I was the fat one” — he gave Damon credit because he gave away an Oscar-caliber role in Manchester by the Sea to his childhood friend Casey Affleck “and made a Chinese ponytail movie instead. And that movie, The Great Wall, went on to lose $80 million. Smooth move, dumbass.”
More quality zingers from Kimmel’s Oscar monologue:
* He offered thanks to President Trump: “Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?”
* He marveled at the progress we saw in Hollywood films this year: “Black people saved NASA, and white people saved jazz. That’s what we call progress.”
* On baby-faced La La Land director and nominee Damien Chazelle: “If he wins, he’ll be able to go to any college he wants.”
* On the notoriously depressing nominee Manchester by the Sea, produced by Amazon, Kimmel joked that when people searched for the movie, they were told: “Customers who bought this item also purchased Zoloft.”
* Channeling President Trump, Kimmel called out Meryl Streep for her “uninspiring and overrated” performances: “Meryl Streep has phoned it in for more than 50 films over the course of her lackluster career.” He also asked the crowd to give her a “totally undeserved round of applause” — and they, of course, obliged.
We’ll add full video as soon as it’s available, but for now: What’d you think? Grade Kimmel’s monologue in our poll, then drop your thoughts in a comment below.
Jimmy Kimmel killed it. The Meryl Streep bit was amazing.
Pathetic- Kimmel couldn’t make it through a monologue without focusing on Trump. He’s got to have someone writing FOR him that won’t piss off half the nation. When will actors/actresses understand we don’t give a crap about their politics??? They don’t have the capacity to run for office- go make a movie or a commercial.
He’s a comedian. It’s easy and funny to make fun of Trump because he’s a buffoon with the vernacular of a child and obvious deficiencies in intellectual acumen. If comedy about Trump pisses you off, I guess you need a safe space for your special snowflake conservative views.
It’s not that. It’s the lefts obsession with him. Do you think he would be going after Mrs Clinton if (god forbid), she had won. No it would be “Let’s spend a minute to celebrate our great president.”…then one email joke, then more jokes about how republicans are the devil.
Ellen would have been funnier.
Touche’
I meant “Touche'” to Jimmy Kimmel for doing a GREAT job!
Please liberal hollywood, stop with the Trump jokes. We get it you hate republicans. How about actually trying to not be an asshole to the other side FOR ONCE. I may not like Trump but I hate your arrogance more.
Jimmy Kimmel, always proving himself one of the unfunniest people in the business.