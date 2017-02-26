Emma Stone Oscars
Courtesy of ABC

Oscars 2017: Emma Stone Wins Best Actress for La La Land

By /

A musical dreamer, a civil rights icon, a fashionable First Lady, a vengeful businesswoman and a talentless “singer” faced off Sunday for one of the Oscars‘ most coveted honors.

Five of Hollywood’s finest actresses — Emma Stone (La La Land), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) — were nominated for Best Actress at the 89th Academy Awards. But only one would hear her name announced by presenter Leonardo DiCaprio, and that actress turned out to be… Stone!


“Thank you so much to the Academy,” a breathless Stone began when she took the stage. “To the women in this category … you are all so extraordinary, and I look up to you and I admire you more than I could put into words. It has been the greatest honor just to stand alongside you.”

Your thoughts on Stone’s first Oscar? Drop ’em in a comment below.

6 Comments
  1. John036 says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:02 PM

    from a reality competition to be in the new partridge family to the Oscars.
    .
    i’ve been a fan of hers since Easy A. I’m so happy for her!!!

    Reply
  2. Dominique says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:05 PM

    she’s a wonderful actress and seems like a nice person, but that oscar should’ve gone to literally any of the other four actresses.

    Reply
    • Leah says:
      February 26, 2017 at 9:12 PM

      I agree 100%. Typical Oscars though. The pretty It girl wins over more deserving performances.

      Reply
    • Jason says:
      February 26, 2017 at 9:52 PM

      I completely disagree. Her interrupted audition scene at the beginning of the movie is, itself, worth the Oscar. Let alone all her great work in the rest of the film.

      Reply
  3. Big Cheddar says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:09 PM

    She’s great, but I wouldn’t say it was the performance of the year. But she had to act, sing and dance in this role, so I can see why she got it.

    Reply
