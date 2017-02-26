Oscars 2017: Emma Stone Wins Best Actress for La La Land

A musical dreamer, a civil rights icon, a fashionable First Lady, a vengeful businesswoman and a talentless “singer” faced off Sunday for one of the Oscars‘ most coveted honors.
Five of Hollywood’s finest actresses — Emma Stone (La La Land), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) — were nominated for Best Actress at the 89th Academy Awards. But only one would hear her name announced by presenter Leonardo DiCaprio, and that actress turned out to be… Stone!
Emma Stone gives emotional #Oscars speech: Statuette “a really beautiful symbol to continue on” my journey. https://t.co/vG5LjQdCo9 pic.twitter.com/H3W542OEUD
“Thank you so much to the Academy,” a breathless Stone began when she took the stage. “To the women in this category … you are all so extraordinary, and I look up to you and I admire you more than I could put into words. It has been the greatest honor just to stand alongside you.”
