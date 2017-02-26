Oscars 2017: The 21 Best, Worst and Most Uncomfortable Moments

oscars-best-worst-moments
Denzel Washington officiating a wedding. Seth Rogen breaking into an impromptu Hamilton performance. Oh, and La La Land incorrectly being named Best Picture. Those were just a few of the truly bizarre things that took place at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

Late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel managed to do a decent job as Oscars host — which, if you haven’t repressed all memories of James Franco and Anne Hathaway’s 2011 hosting stint, you’ll know is no small feat. Sure, we could’ve done without his tired banter with frenemy Matt Damon, all of the attention paid to Mel Gibson, or that lackluster edition of Mean Tweets, but that was the worst of what an otherwise entertaining three-plus hours had to offer.

As for the good stuff: Viola Davis gave an all-time great acceptance speech. Lion star Sunny Pawar made the cutest Lion King ever. And Meryl Streep ate a Junior Mint! Want more of the best (and worst) moments the 2017 Oscars had to offer? Join us right here for the after-party.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our picks, then hit the comments and tell us which moments we left out that you may have included.

5 Comments
  1. M3rc_Nate says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:37 PM

    Frak OJ, he’s a murderer. That joke was gold.

    Reply
  2. Lysh says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:43 PM

    It was pretty long, but dang, what an ending. My Twitter feed hasn’t been so on fire since the golden showers story. Great show!

    Reply
  3. badgerly says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:18 PM

    What an ending. I’m glad at least that Moonlight won, instead of the ridiculously over-hyped La La Land
    There were some good parts of the Oscar show, but not a lot attributable to Jimmy Kimmel. He is such a jerk, and his endless schtick with poor Matt Damon got old a long time ago.

    Reply
  4. Jeselnik Fan says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:32 PM

    The two “writers” of this article could not possibly be more biased against Kimmel. You guys seem like a ton of fun.

    Reply
