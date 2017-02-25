Cancelled TV Shows Shortest
Cancelled Quickly: Viva Laughlin, Doubt and 23 Other Infamous TV Flame-Outs

TV has been home to an infinite number of one-season wonders — but what about the shows that were practically yanked before the first commercial break?

LONE STAR (Fox, 2010) Cancelled after 2 episodes We had such high hopes for this one — which featured James Wolk (Zoo), Adrianne Palicki (Friday Night Lights) and Jon Voight (Ray Donovan) — but it failed to reap the benefits of a cushy, post-House time slot. Swing-and-a-polyga-miss! Launch Gallery

In the wake of Doubt‘s swift cancellation after just two episodes, TVLine is taking a look back at 25 of TV’s most (in)famous flame-outs — some beloved, others not so much. Because for every Lone Star, there’s also a Viva Laughlin, or (ugh) Work It.

Some of these series had the misfortune(/blessing?) of being yanked after just a single episode (such as when ABC apparently had an answer to Emily’s Reasons Why Not). Others were picked up to series, only never to make it to air (Fox’s intentions for Manchester Prep turned out to be cruel, indeed).

Browse the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to revisit some of TV’s most embarrassing history, then tell us if you watched (or were at least planning to) any of these short-lived series.

19 Comments
  1. Coop says:
    February 25, 2017 at 7:05 PM

    Didn’t watch a show on the list. Still offended they tried to remake Ironside.

    Reply
    • Coop says:
      February 25, 2017 at 7:19 PM

      On a related note, I can’t believe they’re considering a Perry Mason remake. I really wish they’d stop remaking classics. Very few of them end up being even remotely respectable.

      Reply
  2. rowenamck says:
    February 25, 2017 at 7:13 PM

    I’m still upset about the cancellation of The Playboy Club. I think it would have done better on a platform like a cable channel or Netflix, had that been an option.

    Reply
  3. Keith says:
    February 25, 2017 at 7:13 PM

    Glenn Frey of the Eagles had a show called South of Sunset in 1993 and CBS aired one episode

    Reply
  4. Lysh says:
    February 25, 2017 at 7:14 PM

    What, they were remaking The IT Crowd with Richard Ayoade? That’s so weird.
    I tried watching the trailer for Day One on YouTube (the photo reminded me of V or The 100) and couldn’t even get through that.

    Reply
  5. LADY_in_MD says:
    February 25, 2017 at 7:20 PM

    There was a show on ABC called My Generation that aired like 5 or 6 episodes before it ended I was probably like 1 of 5 people who watched it but I thought it was good shows my taste

    Reply
  6. Kevin Tran says:
    February 25, 2017 at 7:24 PM

    They left out Tuesday Night Book Club on CBS back in 2006 after only airing just two episodes.

    Reply
  7. Kevin Tran says:
    February 25, 2017 at 7:31 PM

    No mentioning Of Kings and Prophets? Series aired last year on ABC but was short lived for only two episodes. Would’ve been great for cable TV or streaming.

    Reply
  8. c-mo says:
    February 25, 2017 at 7:39 PM

    I’m upset about Us & Them too…thanks for re-opening that wound 😠

    Reply
  9. roedecker says:
    February 25, 2017 at 7:40 PM

    I’m from Spain, but not from Madrid, and I confirm Emily’s Reasons Why Not aired here. I didn’t watched, though.

    Reply
  10. Aflem says:
    February 25, 2017 at 7:43 PM

    There are at least two more that come to mind. The first was an NBC sitcom called “Snips,” starring David Brenner as a hair dresser. It reportedly was supposed to feature a gay character but this was 1976 and that was verboten back then. Wikipedia claims there were seven episodes made but the last two were never even edited and the show never made it to air in North America.

    But the all time champ has to be ABC’s “Turn On” back in 1969, a show co-produced by George Schlatter of Laugh-In fame. This thing was so controversial with references to sex – something TV didn’t talk about much in the 60s – and it was so bad that it was actually cancelled halfway through the first and only episode that ever aired! Guest host Tim Conway later remembered that the cast was across the street celebrating the first airing, and then that launch party turned into a wake when they found out there would never be another one,

    Now THAT has to be some kind of record.

    Reply
  11. Lmm says:
    February 25, 2017 at 7:47 PM

    Why do they bother with these idiotic shows when The Good Fight is on CBS all Access and we have to pay for it after we pay high cable or satellite prices. Makes no sense to me! Wish they would run the Good Fight on CBS ….. so disappointing.

    Reply
  12. analog weather says:
    February 25, 2017 at 8:20 PM

    Still upset about Doubt. I hope they air it soon or at least put it in CBS All Access. Not showing those 11 eps will be a waste.

    Reply
  13. Jared Munson says:
    February 25, 2017 at 8:21 PM

    What about David E Kelley’s Legally Mad that never aired?

    Reply
  14. Big Cheddar says:
    February 25, 2017 at 8:25 PM

    The cancellation of Lone Star still hurts! Another show missing fromvthe list is Push, Nevada. That show was definitely ahead of it’s time.

    Reply
  15. Stacy says:
    February 25, 2017 at 8:25 PM

    I remember being so psyched for Mission Control (Krysten Ritter! Tommy Dewey! Lem & Phil!) And then it just disappeared before airing and I was so bummed. I guess I’ll just be glad that Malcolm Barrett is now on Timeless in an awesome role, even if we don’t know that show’s fate either. *sigh*

    Reply
  16. TiredofTripe says:
    February 25, 2017 at 8:35 PM

    There was a show called “Hollyweird” produced by Shaun Cassidy for FOX.

    Never aired.

    Reply
