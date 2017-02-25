Cancelled Quickly: Viva Laughlin, Doubt and 23 Other Infamous TV Flame-Outs

TV has been home to an infinite number of one-season wonders — but what about the shows that were practically yanked before the first commercial break?
In the wake of Doubt‘s swift cancellation after just two episodes, TVLine is taking a look back at 25 of TV’s most (in)famous flame-outs — some beloved, others not so much. Because for every Lone Star, there’s also a Viva Laughlin, or (ugh) Work It.
Some of these series had the misfortune(/blessing?) of being yanked after just a single episode (such as when ABC apparently had an answer to Emily’s Reasons Why Not). Others were picked up to series, only never to make it to air (Fox’s intentions for Manchester Prep turned out to be cruel, indeed).
Browse the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to revisit some of TV’s most embarrassing history, then tell us if you watched (or were at least planning to) any of these short-lived series.
Didn’t watch a show on the list. Still offended they tried to remake Ironside.
On a related note, I can’t believe they’re considering a Perry Mason remake. I really wish they’d stop remaking classics. Very few of them end up being even remotely respectable.
I’m still upset about the cancellation of The Playboy Club. I think it would have done better on a platform like a cable channel or Netflix, had that been an option.
Glenn Frey of the Eagles had a show called South of Sunset in 1993 and CBS aired one episode
What, they were remaking The IT Crowd with Richard Ayoade? That’s so weird.
I tried watching the trailer for Day One on YouTube (the photo reminded me of V or The 100) and couldn’t even get through that.
There was a show on ABC called My Generation that aired like 5 or 6 episodes before it ended I was probably like 1 of 5 people who watched it but I thought it was good shows my taste
They left out Tuesday Night Book Club on CBS back in 2006 after only airing just two episodes.
No mentioning Of Kings and Prophets? Series aired last year on ABC but was short lived for only two episodes. Would’ve been great for cable TV or streaming.
It’s on the list. Not sure if you missed it or if was added.
I’m upset about Us & Them too…thanks for re-opening that wound 😠
I’m from Spain, but not from Madrid, and I confirm Emily’s Reasons Why Not aired here. I didn’t watched, though.
Made in Jersey also aired in Spain, all eight episodes. I saw them. Not awful, just so-so.
There are at least two more that come to mind. The first was an NBC sitcom called “Snips,” starring David Brenner as a hair dresser. It reportedly was supposed to feature a gay character but this was 1976 and that was verboten back then. Wikipedia claims there were seven episodes made but the last two were never even edited and the show never made it to air in North America.
But the all time champ has to be ABC’s “Turn On” back in 1969, a show co-produced by George Schlatter of Laugh-In fame. This thing was so controversial with references to sex – something TV didn’t talk about much in the 60s – and it was so bad that it was actually cancelled halfway through the first and only episode that ever aired! Guest host Tim Conway later remembered that the cast was across the street celebrating the first airing, and then that launch party turned into a wake when they found out there would never be another one,
Now THAT has to be some kind of record.
Why do they bother with these idiotic shows when The Good Fight is on CBS all Access and we have to pay for it after we pay high cable or satellite prices. Makes no sense to me! Wish they would run the Good Fight on CBS ….. so disappointing.
Still upset about Doubt. I hope they air it soon or at least put it in CBS All Access. Not showing those 11 eps will be a waste.
What about David E Kelley’s Legally Mad that never aired?
The cancellation of Lone Star still hurts! Another show missing fromvthe list is Push, Nevada. That show was definitely ahead of it’s time.
I remember being so psyched for Mission Control (Krysten Ritter! Tommy Dewey! Lem & Phil!) And then it just disappeared before airing and I was so bummed. I guess I’ll just be glad that Malcolm Barrett is now on Timeless in an awesome role, even if we don’t know that show’s fate either. *sigh*
There was a show called “Hollyweird” produced by Shaun Cassidy for FOX.
Never aired.