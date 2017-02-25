Doctor Who: New Companion Bill Is In Awe of the Time Lord in Latest Trailer

The Doctor’s new companion is having the time of her life in the newest trailer for Doctor Who Season 10 (premiering Saturday, April 15 at 9/8c).

BBC America on Saturday released a new teaser featuring Bill (up-and-coming British actress Pearl Mackie), who can be seen running towards some sort of supernatural spirit alongside the Time Lord and assistant Nardole (Matt Lucas). The voiceover finds the new companion gushing over The Doctor, referring to the iconic character as “funny,” “amazing” and “a man of peace [who] walks in war.”

Mackie succeeds Jenna Coleman, whose Clara Oswald made her final appearance in the Season 9 finale. Her inaugural Doctor Who season will also serve as Peter Capaldi’s last, who in January confirmed that he would exit the role of Time Lord following Season 10. Showrunner Steven Moffat is also on his way out, and will be replaced by Broadchurch scribe Chris Chibnall in Season 11.

Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then tell us if you’re looking forward to getting to know The Doctor’s newest companion.