TV Calendar March Premieres
March TV Premieres, Finales, Returns, Series Enders and More: Save the Dates

By /

Did you know that five different series — including Bones, Vampire Diaries and, yes, Duck Dynasty — totaling 44 seasons of TV are coming to an end in March?

That’s just one of the things you will learn from perusing TVLine’s hand-dandy, hand-carved calendar of season openers (The Americans, da!), series premieres (Iron Fist is ready to swing), returns (President Kirkman, we hardly know ye), finales and specials on tap for the coming month.

Here is our round-up of March premieres and finales, plus a glimpse at select dates from an extremely active April. Series premieres are in BOLD. Click to zoom/print and save the dates!

TV Calendar March PremieresPreemptive P.S.: My calendar-making skills have never been infallible — it’s more of a hobby, really — so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a polite note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update!

9 Comments
  1. Dan says:
    February 24, 2017 at 2:07 PM

    Shouldn’t colony be ending sometime in March?

    Reply
  2. Lori says:
    February 24, 2017 at 2:11 PM

    Is there any word on criminal minds beyond borders?

    Reply
  3. Grey says:
    February 24, 2017 at 2:17 PM

    Think you forgot to include The Arrangement on March 5th?

    Reply
  4. Wrstlgirl says:
    February 24, 2017 at 2:18 PM

    I spy The Americans!!!

    Reply
  5. Farhana Rawji says:
    February 24, 2017 at 2:28 PM

    Naked and Afraid Season 7 airs on March 5th as well correct?

    Reply
  6. Tina says:
    February 24, 2017 at 2:36 PM

    Does Nashville have a return date set yet?

    Reply
