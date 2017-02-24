March TV Premieres, Finales, Returns, Series Enders and More: Save the Dates

Did you know that five different series — including Bones, Vampire Diaries and, yes, Duck Dynasty — totaling 44 seasons of TV are coming to an end in March?
That’s just one of the things you will learn from perusing TVLine’s hand-dandy, hand-carved calendar of season openers (The Americans, da!), series premieres (Iron Fist is ready to swing), returns (President Kirkman, we hardly know ye), finales and specials on tap for the coming month.
Here is our round-up of March premieres and finales, plus a glimpse at select dates from an extremely active April. Series premieres are in BOLD. Click to zoom/print and save the dates!
Preemptive P.S.: My calendar-making skills have never been infallible — it’s more of a hobby, really — so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a polite note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update!
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Shouldn’t colony be ending sometime in March?
Is there any word on criminal minds beyond borders?
Think you forgot to include The Arrangement on March 5th?
You are correct. The pilot for that is pretty good.
Indeed; will add for first revise.
I spy The Americans!!!
Naked and Afraid Season 7 airs on March 5th as well correct?
Does Nashville have a return date set yet?
Season 5 hasn’t even ended yet.