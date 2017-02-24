Why Was This Is Us Lover MIA? How Many S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents Went Boom? TV's Weepiest Week? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including Timeless, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Chicago Fire and How to Get Away With Murder!
1 | TVLine reader KLS asks of Hawaii Five-0, “Was I the only one who screamed ‘Don’t give him the pen!’ when Steve gave the inmate a pen to write down the name of his accomplice?”
2 | Can we just skip ahead to the Vampire Diaries series finale?
3 | If Grimm was going to do a love-potion-gone-wrong episode, couldn’t it have at least included one same-sex pairing among the gang?
4 | Britney Ever After probably made a ton of stuff up, but was its worst offense including an HD flat-screen TV on Spears’ tour bus circa 1998?
5 | What was Shades of Blue — which has only aired one, middling season — doing in NBC’s 90th Anniversary special?
6 | Since The Walking Dead‘s Richard had to realize Daryl knew Carol (since Daryl knew Morgan, and Morgan arrived with Carol), why didn’t he simply lie about the identity of the “loner” he planned to sacrifice, to push Ezekiel into a war with the Saviors? Why does everyone in the junkyard collective seem to have a wacky name like Tamiel or Brion (not a “Joe” among ’em!)? And how on earth does Jadis maintain that sharp, two-tone hairdo in a post-apocalyptic garbage dump?
7 | Is Scotland-born Rose Leslie’s Good Fight character supposed to be American, Scottish… a hybrid…? Should we just give up on trying to figure out her accent?
8 | Why would Homeland‘s Carrie be the target of protesters, when she wasn’t even the “suicide bomber’s” lawyer? Shouldn’t they have been yelling outside Reda’s apartment, or Sekou’s, if anywhere? Also, do the producers really expect us to believe that paranoid Quinn wouldn’t have password-protected his iPhone?
9 | Speaking of cell phones: To echo NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Nell, who uses their ring finger for a Touch ID?
10 | Did Supergirl‘s Lyra — both in look, and temperament — slightly evoke Defiance‘s Irisa (right)?
11 | Was this week’s Jane the Virgin the first time Petra and Rogelio have had a scene alone together?
12 | Who on 24: Legacy has a more resilient noggin, Aisha or Drew?
13 | How did gunshot Timeless pilot Rufus go from dramatically unconscious at the close of the previous episode to “You did it, Rufus, you got us home!”?
14 | Was how Chicago Fire changed things up this week — separating the 51 crew — a welcome chance of pace? Do you wish the reassignments had lasted longer?
15 | How much money do you think The Flash saves by having CGI’d Grodd often talk through a human host?
16 | On This Is Us, how odd was it that William’s pre-death life retrospective featured nary a glimpse of his longtime love Jessie (played by Denis O’Hare)? And did the show do a better job with Brian Tyree Henry’s old age make-up than it ever has with Mandy Moore’s?
17 | Which has worse security, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. base or S.T.A.R. Labs? (And might acronyms have anything to do with it?) Also, just how many random agents were left behind to perish in the base explosion, while a handful jetted off to safety with Jemma and Daisy?
18 | Watching Legends of Tomorrow‘s episode-ending swordfight, we wondered: Does this Damien Darhk not have magic? Was Ray’s high-tech “saber made of light” exactly as strong as a regular ol’ sword? (And speaking of swords, which Once Upon a Time fans out there half-expected Amaya’s Excalibur to have “Rumplestiltkin” engraved on it?) Lastly, how cool is it that Sara just flits through time, “awakening” assorted women?
19 | Which of Carly Pope’s Wednesday-TV romances is going through the roughest patch: Arrow‘s Susan and Oliver, or Suits‘ Tara and Louis?
20 | On the Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce season finale, can Jo and Albert meeting cute mean anything other than what we think it will?
21 | Does the bathroom at Nashville‘s Hillwood Hospital bear striking similarities to the loo at Daphne’s school? Why didn’t anybody mention calling Tandy when her sister was admitted? And at what point in Thursday’s episode did you realize it was the end for Rayna?
22 | Can we officially declare Riverdale‘s Blossom clan the new Addams Family, now that we’ve seen their spooky haunted house, complete with its own graveyard?
23 | Did How to Get Away With Murder‘s Laurel really never notice that the papers her father wanted her to sign were actually an affidavit?
24 | If The Blacklist: Redemption wants us to believe that Scottie is Tom’s mother, perhaps it can stop alluding to serious sexual tension between them?
25 | For those who this week watched This Is Us, Nashville and Annalise’s HTGAWM breakdown, do you have a single tear left in your body?
Hit the comments with your answers – and any other Qs you care to share!
17. Daisy and Simmons told the others to bring anyone who was unconscious onto the Zephyr, so I’d figure everyone who was not an LMD was taken to safety before the explosion
5. It was in Jennifer Lopez’s contract.
16. You know how This Is Us works, they can revisit William and Jesse’s goodbye in another episode. They made it clear that William knew he would not return from Memphis, so I’m sure he previously had a special goodbye with Jesse.
No, the question is about the flurry of images before he passed. –Mgmt.
I was bothered that William’s father was not with his Mother on the “other side.” Even though William never got to meet him, he should have been there.
Me too. I was waiting for the 3 to be united. Even if William said the 2 most important people in his life were his mom and son, he was singing the song his father sang to him when he was a baby during the trip. Would have been great to see the dad who loved him.
8 The media and reporters were purposely tipped off about Carrie. Presumably by the man across the street or whoever is involved with that. They wanted a scene to be caused at her home.
23. that kidnapping affidavit Laurel signed were when she was younger, not that papers she signed for him to find Frank.
5. And with 90 minutes, couldn’t they manage to squeeze in even a short segment devoted to soap operas?
Meant to say with 3 hours, not 90 minutes.
They always treat the soaps like dirt. :(
#3 Well, there was a little self-love going on with Hank & his reflection.
That was my thought too LOL
17. At least the SHIELD base was populated. How big is STAR Labs to have, like, three people working there?
18. Next Arrowverse spinoff – “Sara Lance, Time Traveling Sex Therapist”
23. Recognizing Legal Documents is a third year class
3. Also didn’t hank take 2 potions?
10. They did look alike. I miss defiance.
23. I’m tired of crying.
Another question: Meredith has 3 kids but has no milk for coffee?
That’s the first thing I thought too!
They drink soy, almond or…milk lol. I just thought Mer was trying to get rid of Bailey.
Then she should have said I am out of coffee. More believable.
1. 100% yes! Also, how is it that Alicia Brown went directly to the cabin (with several hours head start), but McGarrett and Chin had to first figure out where Alicia was, fly to Wyoming, go to the prison, talk to the convict, search his cell, figure out who the accomplice was based on the letters, track down the accomplice, and yet they (McGarrett and Chin) arrive at the cabin MINUTES after Alicia – just in time to save the day? And if Alicia had been searching for the accomplice for years – why is it that the guys figured out who it was after search the convict’s cell for a few minutes?
6. Weird garbage dump people are weird. of course they have weird names!
2. I agree the final season of VD is being dragged out. It just needs to end.
25 Between those and Cardinal (Poor Keith) no, no I haven’t.
“Also, do the producers really expect us to believe that paranoid Quinn wouldn’t have password-protected his iPhone?”
If it’s like my iPhone, the password protection only works about 10% of the time.
#14 – Yes, I wish the reassignments lasted more than one episode. As much as I’ve always loved Chicago Fire, it’s getting a little tiresome with the same old stories. Every single season there’s someone trying to get rid of Boden. The whole ending was way too convenient. There needs to be a real shake up on the show because I’m losing interest.