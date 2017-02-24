Vampire Diaries Trailer Offers First Look at Stefan and Caroline's Wedding

It may not be the #SterolineJuneWedding fans were hoping for, but Stefan and Caroline will walk down the aisle on The Vampire Diaries‘ penultimate episode — and we finally have our first look at the big day.

As revealed in the trailer for the March 3 episode (8/7c), appropriately titled “We’re Planning a June Wedding,” Damon decides that the best way to lure Katherine (aka the new Queen of Hell) out of hiding is to throw the one party she can’t possibly pass up: Stefan and Caroline’s nuptials.

And like all unions on this show — need I remind you of Alaric and Jo’s own personal Red Wedding? — the whole thing appears to go down in flames. Like, literal flames. And it looks like Caroline gets caught in the blast.

Additionally, The CW has released new photos from the March 10 series finale (9/8c), including one of a well-rested Elena. (Or is it Katherine?! Ah!!!)

Hit PLAY on the video above, then browse the new series finale photos — you can click here for direct access — and drop a comment below: How do you want TVD to end?