Seth Meyers Tears Into President Trump for Transgender Rights Reversal

Seth Meyers, refusing to sit idly by while President Donald Trump revoked basic civil rights, channeled his outrage on Thursday into an impassioned edition of the popular segment “Hey!”
In a biting piece of commentary, the Late Night host addressed POTUS’ controversial decision to reverse President Barack Obama’s policies on public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.
“As I understand it, you were elected to bring jobs back to the U.S. Now you don’t want to let transgender kids use the bathroom of the gender they identify with? Do you think that’s why the auto industry went to Mexico? For the bathrooms?” Meyers inquired, sarcastically. “First you demonize Muslims, then immigrants, and now the transgender community. Hey, just because you want to bring back coal mining doesn’t mean you have to bring back everything from the 1800s.”
Meyers then went on to point out Trump’s campaign promise to support the LGBT community, before alleging that the Commander in Chief himself was a far more likely danger to anyone using a public bathroom.
“During the election, you told the LGBT community that — and I quote — ‘I will fight for you.’ Did you not mean to include the word ‘for’?” he asked. “There’s apparently this fear that transgender kids are using [these rights] as a ruse to sneak into restrooms and grab people by the genitals, but if you’re looking for the kind of person who would do that, you need to look no further than the Oval Office.”
Press PLAY on the clip above to watch Meyers’ “Hey!,” then discuss it amongst yourselves below.
