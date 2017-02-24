TV's 55 Most Shocking Deaths Ever (Including a Certain Nashville Casualty)

Nashville fans are likely still bereft after witnessing the death of Connie Britton’s Rayna James in Thursday’s episode.

VIDEOConnie Britton Talks ‘Devastating’ Nashville Twist (‘There Wasn’t Any Alternative’), Teases Rayna’s ‘Return’

And while we would never try to underplay the significance of a major character’s passing, this certainly isn’t the first time that “Nashies” — or TV fans in general, for that matter — have been put through the proverbial wringer. (Rayna’s death was the result of a second brutal car crash, after all.)

This season alone has been positively devastating, with fan-favorite characters from The Vampire Diaries, Jane the Virgin and How to Get Away With Murder cashing in their proverbial chips.

So how does the loss of TV’s country queen stack up against other recent offings? Browse the attached gallery of TV deaths — both from yesterday and yesteryear — below, then drop a comment: Which deaths have hit you the hardest?