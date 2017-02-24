tv-deaths-2017
TV's 55 Most Shocking Deaths Ever (Including a Certain Nashville Casualty)

Nashville fans are likely still bereft after witnessing the death of Connie Britton’s Rayna James in Thursday’s episode.

Connie Britton Talks 'Devastating' Nashville Twist ('There Wasn't Any Alternative'), Teases Rayna's 'Return'

Shocking TV Deaths: Nashville and More
Warning: This gallery features major TV deaths from the past three decades. Click through at your own risk.

And while we would never try to underplay the significance of a major character’s passing, this certainly isn’t the first time that “Nashies” — or TV fans in general, for that matter — have been put through the proverbial wringer. (Rayna’s death was the result of a second brutal car crash, after all.)

This season alone has been positively devastating, with fan-favorite characters from The Vampire Diaries, Jane the Virgin and How to Get Away With Murder cashing in their proverbial chips.

Nashville EP Talks the 'Powerful' Fallout From Rayna's Fate, Custody Chaos and an Upcoming Time Jump

So how does the loss of TV’s country queen stack up against other recent offings? Browse the attached gallery of TV deaths — both from yesterday and yesteryear — below, then drop a comment: Which deaths have hit you the hardest?

1 Comment
  1. Emily says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:56 AM

    most shocking deathts ever… but not one LOST mention? Sun and Jin? Jack? Charlie? Boone? Faraday? i could go on.

