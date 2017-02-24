Exclusive

Hawaii Five-0: This Explosive Clip May Blow You Away, As It Does the Team

This visually exciting sneak peek from tonight’s Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, 9/8c) may knock you off your feet. Just ask Steve, Danny and the gang.

In the episode “E Malama Pono” (“Handle With Care”), Five-0 finally tracks down the missing uranium, which has been used to build a bomb located in the middle of the jungle. They then must carefully extract the unstable explosive through treacherous terrain before it detonates. Singer Darius Rucker guest-stars as the bomb maker, Desmond Abati.

Somewhere amid the team’s mission, the scene above happens, suggesting they perhaps should have paid the episode’s title more mind. Press play to watch the explosive action unfold, and then fret for each character’s fate.

2 Comments
  1. Belle says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:19 AM

    Blown away is right!! Everything I’ve seen about this episode looks great. This should have been the promo showing all week vs. the generic MacGyver/McGarrett one they’ve shown for 3 weeks now.

    Reply
  2. Dan Gibson says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    The writing and story lines for 5-0 have made a quantum leap in quality this season. Last week we got mind-boggling suspense — it appears we have some special thrills coming tonite !

    Reply
