Hawaii Five-0: This Explosive Clip May Blow You Away, As It Does the Team

This visually exciting sneak peek from tonight’s Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, 9/8c) may knock you off your feet. Just ask Steve, Danny and the gang.

RELATEDHawaii Five-0/MacGyver Crossover Set — Welcome to the NCIS-verse, Mac!

In the episode “E Malama Pono” (“Handle With Care”), Five-0 finally tracks down the missing uranium, which has been used to build a bomb located in the middle of the jungle. They then must carefully extract the unstable explosive through treacherous terrain before it detonates. Singer Darius Rucker guest-stars as the bomb maker, Desmond Abati.

Somewhere amid the team’s mission, the scene above happens, suggesting they perhaps should have paid the episode’s title more mind. Press play to watch the explosive action unfold, and then fret for each character’s fate.

Want more scoop on H50, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.