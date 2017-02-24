Bates Motel's Freddie Highmore to Star in ABC Drama Pilot The Good Doctor

Here are six words sure to send a shiver down your spine: Dr. Norman Bates is scrubbing in!

Bates Motel vet Freddie Highmore has landed the title role in The Good Doctor, ABC’s medical drama pilot from House creator David Shore, TVLine has learned.

The potential series finds Highmore — who recently wrapped production on Bates Motel‘s current fifth and final season — playing Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young man with autism who struggles with social interaction, but who is possesses an engaging honesty and directness. A medical savant, Shaun has survived a troubled childhood to become a talented doctor. Unable to access emotions but brilliant and intuitive when it comes to medicine, Shaun is up for his first job as a surgeon at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, where his mentor and good friend, Dr. Ira Glassman, supports his hiring with passion and determination.

Shore penned the script and will serve as an EP alongside Hawaii Five-0‘s Daniel Dae Kim (who is not slated to appear on screen).