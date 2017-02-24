Ratings: Blacklist Spinoff Starts Soft, HTGAWM Tops Previous Finale

NBC’s The Blacklist this Thursday drew 4.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating (in an earlier time slot), holding steady week-to-week. Leading out of that, the Redemption spinoff premiered to 4.2 mil and a 0.8 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B-“).
Opening the Peacock’s night, Superstore (3.5 mil/1.1) was steady, while Powerless (2.3 mil/0.7) dipped.
Elsewhere….
ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.6 mil/2.0) dipped a tenth. How to Get Away With Murder‘s two-hour closer averaged 5 mil and a 1.5, improving on last year’s finale (5.3 mil/1.4) in the demo.
THE CW | Supernatural (1.6 mil/0.6) and Riverdale (1 mil/0.3) each dipped a tenth.
CBS | Big Bang (13.2 mil/2.8) and Training Day (3.7 mil/0.7) were steady, everything else ticked down.
No!!!!!!!! Riverdale come on stay strong, we need season 2 and more
I know I’m waiting until Riverdale appears on Netflix to continue watching it. I enjoy it but for me personally I prefer to binge watch that type of show. In terms of live television I prefer to watch comedies and shows like Lethal Weapon or NCIS case of the week type situation because if I miss an episode I won’t miss too much backstory. I also do not think the CW should have put it on Thursday or paired it with Supernatural. Thursday’s are crowded plus SPN is just not the right fit for it.
Riverdale is seeing some weak demo numbers, but I’m pretty confident it’ll be renewed. I know that here in Canada it’s a Netflix Original and I know a lot of people in my age group (late teens/early 20s) who watch it that way. That, mixed with decent social media buzz and the fact that CW signed a deal to potentially adapt additional Archie Comics titles in the future, makes me think it’ll survive that 0.3 for at least another season.
I’m on board the Riverdale train. Really enjoying it. Redemption is okay but I don’t know if I’ll watch it every week. It really had no wow factor.