Ratings: Blacklist Spinoff Starts Soft, HTGAWM Tops Previous Finale

NBC’s The Blacklist this Thursday drew 4.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating (in an earlier time slot), holding steady week-to-week. Leading out of that, the Redemption spinoff premiered to 4.2 mil and a 0.8 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B-“).

Opening the Peacock’s night, Superstore (3.5 mil/1.1) was steady, while Powerless (2.3 mil/0.7) dipped.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.6 mil/2.0) dipped a tenth. How to Get Away With Murder‘s two-hour closer averaged 5 mil and a 1.5, improving on last year’s finale (5.3 mil/1.4) in the demo.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.6 mil/0.6) and Riverdale (1 mil/0.3) each dipped a tenth.

CBS | Big Bang (13.2 mil/2.8) and Training Day (3.7 mil/0.7) were steady, everything else ticked down.

