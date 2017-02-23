Vampire Diaries Series Finale Promo: See Damon and Elena's Epic Reunion

It’s the sight Vampire Diaries fans have waited two years to behold: Damon and Elena together again, at last.

The “Delena” reunion goes down during the CW drama’s March 10 series finale (9/8c), and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the long-awaited moment — which appears to catch Damon by surprise. (You know, unless that stunned look is just his way of saying, “Good morning!”)

Of course, Elena isn’t the only Mystic Falls resident making a triumphant return over the course of the series’ final episodes. It was recently revealed that Melinda Clarke will reprise the role of Kelly Donovan — yes, as in Matt and Vicki’s mom — in the March 3 episode (8/7c), which will also feature Stefan and Caroline’s (somewhat rushed) nuptials.

Also expected to appear before the series comes to a close are “Uncle” John (David Anders) and Jeremy Gilbert (Steven R. McQueen), among others.

Hit PLAY on the promo above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for the series finale?