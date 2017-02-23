Exclusive

Vampire Diaries Series Finale Promo: See Damon and Elena's Epic Reunion

By /

It’s the sight Vampire Diaries fans have waited two years to behold: Damon and Elena together again, at last.

PHOTOSVampire Diaries First Look: [Spoiler] Crashes the ‘Steroline’ Wedding!

The “Delena” reunion goes down during the CW drama’s March 10 series finale (9/8c), and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the long-awaited moment — which appears to catch Damon by surprise. (You know, unless that stunned look is just his way of saying, “Good morning!”)

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 Photos
Season 8, Episode 15 ("We're Planning a June Wedding") Launch Gallery

Of course, Elena isn’t the only Mystic Falls resident making a triumphant return over the course of the series’ final episodes. It was recently revealed that Melinda Clarke will reprise the role of Kelly Donovan — yes, as in Matt and Vicki’s mom — in the March 3 episode (8/7c), which will also feature Stefan and Caroline’s (somewhat rushed) nuptials.

PHOTOSThe Vampire Diaries Series Finale Wraps: ‘Tears,’ Cake and More From Everyone’s Last Day on Set

Also expected to appear before the series comes to a close are “Uncle” John (David Anders) and Jeremy Gilbert (Steven R. McQueen), among others.

Hit PLAY on the promo above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for the series finale?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Jiří Hofer (@Mayderpro) says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:13 PM

    I never like them together. They may have their reunion but I highly doubt they’ll get their happily ever after.

    Reply
  2. Gina says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:48 PM

    Why are they giving so much away?

    Reply
  3. Katie says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:55 PM

    These two deserve death. Ugh Dullena is gross!

    Reply
  4. Wrstlgirl says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:02 PM

    I always found their relationship toxic

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 