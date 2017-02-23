Six Renewed Season 2
Courtesy of History

SIX Renewed for a Beefier Season 2

By /

Two weeks ahead of its Season 1 finale, History’s SIX has been renewed for a beefed-up sophomore run, it was announced on Thursday.

Airing Wednesdays at 10/9c, the military combat drama’s eight-episode freshman season comes to a close on March 8. Season 2, starting production this summer, will run for 10 episodes.

SIX is a captivating drama series that embraces our recent history, while being immensely relevant in the climate of today’s culture,” History president Jana Bennett said in a statement. “It has struck a genuine chord with our audience and we’re proud to continue to tell the courageous stories, both on and off the battlefield, of the complex lives of this elite military group.”

Season to date, SIX is averaging a steady 1.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, while its audience flirts with 3 million in Live+3 DVR playback.

With the success of SIX as well as original series Vikings, The Curse of Oak Island, Alone, Forged in Fire and something called Swamp People, History has enjoyed two consecutive months of year-over-year growth.

TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B+” — how has SIX been since?

3 Comments
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:06 AM

    Fantastic news!!

    Reply
  2. Alyse says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    “And something called swamp people” lol my dad watches that show, I’m not really sure what it’s about either though. I think it’s the one where they hunt alligators.

    Reply
  3. Kim says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:24 AM

    This is amazing news! I love this show and I was hoping there would be a second season.

    Reply
