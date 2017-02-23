Project Runway: Junior Finale Video: Whose Look Wows Judge Olivia Holt?

Fellow Project Runway: Junior junkies, the big day has finally arrived.

Thursday’s season finale (Lifetime, 9/8c) will reveal the final four contestants’ collections, and by the end of the hour, only one of the remaining designers — Izzy, Chelsea, Chris or Hawwaa — will be left standing.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the runway critiques, in which guest judge Olivia Holt (Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger) has some particularly kind words for one of the designer’s looks.

Hit PLAY on the preview clip above, then cast your vote below: Which designer are you rooting for?