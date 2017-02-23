Project Runway: Junior Finale Video: Whose Look Wows Judge Olivia Holt?

Fellow Project Runway: Junior junkies, the big day has finally arrived.
Thursday’s season finale (Lifetime, 9/8c) will reveal the final four contestants’ collections, and by the end of the hour, only one of the remaining designers — Izzy, Chelsea, Chris or Hawwaa — will be left standing.
TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the runway critiques, in which guest judge Olivia Holt (Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger) has some particularly kind words for one of the designer’s looks.
Hit PLAY on the preview clip above, then cast your vote below: Which designer are you rooting for?
Tieler. Tieler should have won.
I thought Tieler was a mortal lock for the finale, with a great chance at the win. He choked on his collection, though. The judges ALWAYS go for the “creative” and “innovative” (sometimes just other words for “weird”, IMO) looks. While his clothes were far more beautiful and marketable than Hawwaa’s, they just weren’t going to get through to the finale. I agree that he should have won IF he had stuck to his earlier work. He is a great designer and will go far, I hope.
I agree with what Christian said without the embroidery the clothes Tieler made would be very basic I think he ended up spending too much money on the embroidery and he wasn’t able to get much after that