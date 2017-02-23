Nashville: [Spoiler] Dies — Yes, Really

Warning: This post contains major spoilers from this week’s Nashville. And if you need to catch up, check out the previous Nashville recap here.
Connie Britton is, indeed, leaving Nashville. And this week’s episode chronicles in heartbreaking detail the tumultuous final hours of Rayna Jaymes’ life. (As it turns out, the hour isn’t Britton’s last with the show. More on that here.)
“If Tomorrow Never Comes” is a great — perhaps the best — episode of the country-music series. It is also the most heartbreaking. I have watched a lot of screeners during my time at TVLine, but this installment of Nashville was the first one that made me cry at my desk. And I won’t be able to hear “A Life That’s Good” the same way again.
Read on for the highlights of the episode.
PHEW! | From Rayna’s point of view, we experience her being wheeled into the emergency room. It’s not good: The car crash at the end of the previous episode left her with a crushed pelvis and hip and a broken leg. While Deacon speeds to the hospital, he calls Maddie and tells her to get there ASAP; Gunnar phones Scarlett, who’s still in bed with Damien, and relays the message that Deke needs her to pick up Daphne from choir practice at school.
Rayna is looking pretty beat-up (and understandably so) when Deacon arrives; she’s on a lot of morphine, and she needs surgery soon. But she wakes up and gives him a sheepish smile, asking, “Can you believe this?” The officer driving her car is fine, and Ray doesn’t remember much about the accident. But by the time Scarlett, Daphne and Maddie arrive at the hospital, Rayna is making loopy jokes — “What is it with me and car accidents?” — and teasing the doctor who wants to play her music during the operation to choose the playlist carefully, because “there were a couple of clunkers back in the ’90s.”
Maddie, meanwhile, takes a few panicked gulps of air and then runs out to throw up in the ladies’ room. Scarlett follows her and assures the guilty-feeling teen that her mom’s coming to see Clay play didn’t directly lead to the accident. While Rayna’s four-hour surgery is going on, Maddie retreats to Clay’s car — he’s dutifully waiting in the parking lot — and asks him to drive while she cries.
CRASH POSITIONS | Everyone else — Deke, Daph, Scarlett, Gunnar, Bucky and Will (oh hey, Will!) — hang out in the waiting room until Rayna’s surgeon comes in to say that everything went well and that, with rehab, Big Red should be OK. Yay! And when she wakes up, Rayna tells a relieved Deacon that she really wants a cheeseburger… and she’s starting to recall details about her ordeal. It’s a lot like the last time she woke up in a hospital bed after a crash, she says, except “What’s different now is that you’re right here next to me. That’s just the sweetest feeling in the whole world.” Then she holds a brief business meeting with Bucky and demands that Deacon get his guitar, because they’ve got some songwriting to do.
He gently says no, but she’s insistent that they write a coda to the album, one that makes it clear that their relationship hasn’t all been about pain: “We’ve got to write that beautiful story,” she says, drugged but sincere.
MOM TALK | Deacon texts Maddie to let her know everything is OK. She and Clay are walking on the bridge where her dad proposed to Rayna… y’know, the second time, not the drunk time that ended with the throwing of jewelry. Maddie muses about a day when she and Rayna were walking on the bridge together, and Maddie realized for the first time that her mom was a person outside of being her primary caretaker/punching bag. Clay chimes in that life with his mom was always a “rollercoaster.” (Side note: I realize this is so not the point of this episode, but I’m still not loving Clay. He feels like everything I thought was interesting about guys when I was 15… but later realized was either emo-boy posturing or gigantic red flags. Maybe that’s the point?)
JULIETTE ARRIVES | When Juliette learns what happened to Rayna, she pushes right past the nurses and barrels into Big Red’s room. The country divas engage in some gentle ribbing (JULIETTE: I don’t want to talk about me right now. RAYNA: But you’re so much better at it than I am.) before Rayna dreamily notes that her former frenemy has changed. “It’s like when you fell outta the sky, something shook out of you,” Rayna explains, wondering what will shake out of her when all is said and done. “Somethin’ good,” Juliette says quietly. What a gorgeous, intimate scene for the two of them. I wish we’d have had more of these.
The next morning, Deacon brings his beloved a smoothie and a cheeseburger, which she downs handily, and everything seems like it’s going to be OK… until Rayna starts seeing her dead mom — played by Carla Gugino (Wayward Pines)! — sitting in the chair next to her bed. “I’ve really missed you,” Rayna says, crying, then telling her mama that she and Deacon need to write another cut for their album. But VisionMom disagrees, saying, “Maybe this song is finished.” Guys, I don’t think she’s talking about music. Reba take the wheel!
After Deke comes in and sees Rayna talking to an empty chair like she’s Clint Eastwood at the 2012 Republican Convention, he freaks — but Rayna’s doctor says nothing is wrong. So other friends come to visit, like Scarlett who evokes one last burst of feminism in the feisty invalid when Rayna points out that women often find themselves the objects of relationships instead of equal partners in them. “We get to choose, too,” Ray says. “We get to choose to be happy, because we deserve it.”
I’D GO CRAWLING DOWN THE AVENUE | After a sweet interlude with Daphne — as they lay next to each other, Rayna reminisces about how she used to nap in the same bed as her younger daughter back when they were traveling on tour buses — Daph’s crush Finn organizes the school choir to sing in Rayna’s room so she can hear Daphne perform her solo. Their acapella version of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” is gorgeous. It’s perfect. And it also is the soundtrack of the beginning of the end.
While Daphne sings her heart out, Deacon notices that Rayna’s not doing OK. Soon, the medical staff is pushing the kids out of the way to get to Rayna, Deke is panicking, monitor alarms are going off and this? This is the exact moment that Michael Ausiello noticed my emotional state and messaged me, “Please don’t try to hug me.”
Rayna is immediately wheeled to the Intensive Care Unit. Deacon texts Maddie, who’s stuck in traffic after spending the night at Clay’s, and tells her to get back now. So she gets out of the car and runs toward the hospital. In the ICU, a doctor explains to Deacon that Rayna’s kidneys are shutting down because tissue from her bone marrow leaked into her circulatory system, and all they can do is wait and hope everything straightens itself out. He sneaks into her area when no one’s looking, and Rayna makes him promise he’ll be strong for the girls “if something happens.” He kisses her on the mouth as the nurses rush in to tell him to leave, and that’s when he breaks a little. “Don’t leave me!” he cries. And when Rayna replies not with “I won’t!” or “It’ll be OK” but “I’m sorry,” that’s when it becomes clear, at least to me: She’s dying.
THE END | Daphne realizes the same thing when she winds up outside Rayna’s door, and Deacon just holds her as she completely falls apart. Juliette, who earlier in the episode complained that her leg felt like it was “rotting” but who just got good news that she’s fine, makes her way to the ICU with Avery in tow and figures now is as good a time as any to dump her crutches and walk on her own. So, she does. She kisses a comatose Rayna on her forehead and whispers, “All I ever wanted was for you to be proud of me,” which is sweet and all but which struck me as a very melodramatic moment in an episode that otherwise felt very real. Gunnar, Scarlett and Maddie also show up, and there are a whole lotta tears all around.
Later, it’s just Deacon, Maddie and Daphne sitting by Rayna’s bed. When the younger sister says she doesn’t know what to say to her mom, Maddie starts singing, “A Life That’s Good” in a cracked, teary voice. Daphne joins in, harmonizing. Deacon adds his voice on the line, “I don’t need faith.” IT IS GORGEOUS AND EXCRUCIATING AT THE SAME TIME. As they hit the part about “Two arms around me, Heaven to ground me,” Rayna opens her eyes and sees them for the last time. Then she closes her eyes, flatlines and dies.
The girls start sobbing, lying on top of their mom, and Deacon can’t do anything but collapse on top of them. The nurses come in to try to resuscitate, but it seems like a formality. The camera closes in on Deacon’s face, gripped in grief, as a tear slips out.
And just like that, Rayna’s gone, y’all.
Now it’s your turn. Did you ever think Nashville would really kill Rayna? Hit the comments with your thoughts.
Oh, HELL no, I just watched
SPOILER William die on This is US SPOILER
and now this ? What is this week of TV trying to do to me ? Periodic bursts of ugly crying is kind of frowned upon at my place of business, y’all, just putting it out there.
NO WAY !!! I MAY NEVER WATCH THIS SHOW AGAIN !!!!!
This was a really hard episode to watch. I kept not wanting to believe it, even though the writing was on the wall.
Also, Charles Esten was absolutely incredible.
Maybe now that Rayna’s dead Chris Carmack will get a little screen time. It feels like forever since Will’s been around.
Incredibly surprising. The show was already on its last legs and I think now it’s done. She was the star and her character keep the whole show together. I’m probably done watching and I doubt it lasts past the next half season.
She was the star , I feel the same way ! I was so happy CMT picked the show up and now I’m done !
Complete surprise I’m still DRYING MY TEARS HATE THIS DECISION
I haven’t watched this yet but already I know I’m going to need Kleenex. it kind of makes me wonder, where will the show go from here? sure there’s going to be some mourning to do, and who is going to run highway 65 now? I’m going to end up asking so many questions as a result of this
I haven’t watched it yet either. I am afraid with Rayna being off the show it’s days are numbered. Sad!!!
Please tell me what the point was in bringing the show back if they were going to do this? Is this better than cancellation? I’m not sure…
I think the point was mostly to assure us that Juliette survives her predicament, or something like that. I might be wrong though
This is the worst week for my favorite tv characters…first William Hill, now Rayna James! My heart cannot take this!!
Way spoil it with the first line of the story in combo with the headline. Smh.
I can’t believe Rayna is gone!!! Say it isn’t so – her and Deacon didn’t even get to be together long! Now Ted and her sister are coming back? I was so happy when CMT picked up Nashville but without Rayna and the whole story line that goes with her I don’t know how long I’ll watch.
“This is the exact moment that Michael Ausiello noticed my emotional state and messaged me, ‘Please don’t try to hug me.'” I’m currently crying of laughter – which is a nice change after that episode.
I figured this would happen when they moved to CMT. LOVE the show, but it will be hard to go on without Rayna and Connie. She was the heart of the show. I like Juliet/Avery & Will but I don’t think they can really carry the show. I do not care about the kids and can not abide Scarlett. I love Deacon, but not sure where you go with him without Rayna. If the writers have Deacon spiral and start drinking again I might be done……
More questions: Why are they showing “I’ll Fly Away”/Pilot on 3/2? Instead of 510?
Watch it on CMT at 9PM & 11PM. Keep the ratings up!!!
Are they canceling the show or not?
I was completely SHOCKED….wow, I can’t wait to see how this plays out….Good luck, Nashville….I love the show
So, so disappointed. I just started watching this show about 2 years ago, and was so sad when ABC cancelled it. Then it moved to CMT and I thought “good”! What a huge disappointment. The show will die…….
I love the show, but season 5 has been sad. Now This! I can’t believe it! Are you trying to make me watch old Mary Tyler Moore episodes?
I can’t believe it! Wow!
I don’t believe the writers killed off Rayna. She and Deacon are the ones that made this show interesting. I loved the relationship between those two. The show will never be the same. Bummer!please bring her back to life…
I am so disappointed. Rayna’s and Deacons love story was why I watched. Please say it isn’t so and it’s just a dream . She and Deacon are the main stars of the show.😭
Sadly I think the show is done? Why bring it back at all if Britton wasn’t onboard for at least a full season? It would have been better just to do a two hour movie and close out all of the story lines. I thought all the episodes up until last week were just too happy sappy to last all season. I really don’t see where this will go other than Deacon, Maddie, Scarlett and Juliette all going back in their funks. I may be done watching. This is sad.