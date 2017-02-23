Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Mayans MC Finds Its Leading Man in JD Pardo

Sons of Anarchy fans, meet the new Jax Teller! (Sort of.)
JD Pardo (Revolution, East Los High) has been tapped to star in FX’s Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC, our sister site Deadline reports. Pardo will play Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, whose hopes for a better life were stolen from him by cartel violence. In seeking revenge, he’ll be thrust deep into a world he never intended to enter in the first place.
Set in a post-Jax world, Mayans MC follows EZ’s entrance into the Mayan Motorcycle Club charter on the border of Mexico and California; Anarchy fans will recall the Mayans as a force to be reckoned with, one that tangled with SAMCRO on numerous occasions.
As previously reported, Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica) will also star in Mayans MC as Reyes family patriarch Felipe. Anarchy boss Kurt Sutter co-created Mayans with co-executive producer Elgin James. Sutter will executive-produce and direct the pilot.
Is the Marcus Alvarez character.. going to be involved in this? I can’t see the mayans without him as prez..
Seems like a chapter a little bit more southern California so probably a different prez. I kinda want it that way, would be to curious about what’s going on in Charming if he was. I’m sure the Sons may be the “villains” in this story.
For some reason I thought this was going to be pre Jax story but anyway, so far I’m liking the cast choices.