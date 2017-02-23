Lea Michele to Star in ABC's Mayoral Comedy Pilot — R.I.P. Scream Queens?

Lea Michele has elected a half-hour ABC sitcom as her next TV endeavor.

The Scream Queens actress has joined the network’s untitled comedy pilot about a struggling hip-hop artist (played by Search Party‘s Brandon Michael Hall) who runs for mayor to promote his mixtape — and wins.

Details on Michele’s character are TBD.

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon producer Jeremy Bronson penned the script and will serve as an EP alongside former Hamilton co-star Daveed Diggs.

I’m told Michele’s casting is not in second position to Scream Queens, but since Fox’s horror-comedy was designed as an anthology with a rotating ensemble, it doesn’t necessarily mean the series is dead. That said, given the show’s low ratings, a renewal is still seen as very unlikely.