Lea Michel

Lea Michele to Star in ABC's Mayoral Comedy Pilot — R.I.P. Scream Queens?

By /

Lea Michele has elected a half-hour ABC sitcom as her next TV endeavor.

The Scream Queens actress has joined the network’s untitled comedy pilot about a struggling hip-hop artist (played by Search Party‘s Brandon Michael Hall) who runs for mayor to promote his mixtape — and wins. 

Details on Michele’s character are TBD.

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon producer Jeremy Bronson penned the script and will serve as an EP alongside former Hamilton co-star Daveed Diggs.

I’m told Michele’s casting is not in second position to Scream Queens, but since Fox’s horror-comedy was designed as an anthology with a rotating ensemble, it doesn’t necessarily mean the series is dead. That said, given the show’s low ratings, a renewal is still seen as very unlikely.

3 Comments
  1. MK says:
    February 23, 2017 at 5:02 PM

    Love her! Can’t wait for this…especially with David Diggs at the helm.

    Reply
  2. nickspace says:
    February 23, 2017 at 5:34 PM

    She was tragically under-utilized in Scream Queens’ second season anyway. She’s far too talented for that show, so this is great news.

    Reply
  3. Erik says:
    February 23, 2017 at 5:38 PM

    It’ll be nice to see her in something not by Ryan Murphy

    Reply
