Every Community Fan Will Recognize Ken Jeong's Fallon Walkout Song

Ken Jeong and Tonight Show house band The Roots paid their respects to the late, great Community on Wednesday.

The Artist Formerly Known as Señor Chang arrived in style for his sit-down with Jimmy Fallon, dancing his way through the audience to a familiar tune. The song, of course, was none other than “Daybreak” by Michael Haggins — aka Abed’s favorite song.

Humming the opening bars of the smooth jazz tune essentially became a running gag on Community following its first use in Season 3’s Halloween episode, during which Troy and Abed geeked out to the melody that Abed had seemingly made up on the spot as part of a horror story. As seen in the montage below, the earworm would continue to pop up randomly throughout the show’s run, most notably in the tag scene of Season 4’s bizarre puppet episode “Intro To Felt Surrogacy.”

It should be noted that fellow Community grad Joel McHale also walked out to “Daybreak” for his Tonight Show interview on Feb. 17 — but I think we can all agree that it was Jeong who made the far superior entrance.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Jeong’s epic Tonight Show entrance, then tell us if you still hold out hope for a Community movie. (#SixSeasonsAndAMovie!)