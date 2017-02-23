Josh Duhamel, Jimmi Simpson and Bokeem Woodbine Cast in USA Pilot About Biggie Smalls/Tupac Murders

Josh Duhamel (11.22.63), Jimmi Simpson (House of Cards) and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) have been cast in the USA Network pilot Unsolved, a docu-drama chronicling the investigations into the murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the pilot, Duhamel plays former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, who oversaw multiple task forces investigating the murders. Simpson costars as Detective Russell Poole, who in 1997 was actively involved in the investigation into Smalls’ death and suspected the LAPD was attempting to cover something up. Woodbine will play Officer Daryn Dupree, who in 2006 became an integral member of a task force with deep knowledge into L.A. gangs and the rap industry.

Unsolved is based on Kading’s novel Murder Rap: The Untold Story of Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations by the Detective Who Solved Both Cases, which is being adapted by Suits scribe Kyle Long. Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) will direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer alongside Mark Taylor and Long.

Does Unsolved‘s casting pique your interest in this potential true crime drama?