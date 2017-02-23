Dylan McDermott LA --> Vegas Cast Pilot
Shutterstock

Dylan McDermott to Star in Fox Airline Comedy Pilot LA —> Vegas

By /

Ladies and gentlemen, this is your dramatic-leading-man-with-comedic-tendencies speaking…

The Practice‘s Dylan McDermott has signed on to star in Fox’s airline comedy pilot LA –> Vegas, TVLine has learned. 

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

McDermott will play Captain Dave, the pilot of Flight 1710. Dave is described as “All-American” and “cocky, but also a baby… a likable narcissist who feels connecting with his passengers is just as important as flying the plane.”

The Will Ferrell- and  Adam McKay-produced single-camera ensemble workplace series follows a group of underdogs trying to find their place in the world. It is set on the Friday night flight from LAX to Vegas and the returning flight on Sunday.

RELATEDLauren Graham to Headline Fox Comedy Pilot Linda From HR

McDermott’s TV credits include American Horror Story, Hostages, Will & Grace, Ally McBeal and Stalker.

