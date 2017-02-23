Debby Ryan to Star as a Beauty Queen in The CW's Drama Pilot Insatiable

Debby Ryan is feeling Insatiable for The CW.

The actress — who starred in Disney Channel’s Jessie and The Suite Life on Deck — will headline the network’s drama pilot from writer Lauren Gussis (Dexter) and executive producer Ryan Seacrest, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series centers around a disgraced civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world when he takes on a bullied teenager (Ryan) as his client.

Ryan’s Patty used to be a fat girl who found solace through eating, but after her jaw is broken, she loses about 70 pounds. Her life then takes an unexpected turn when her lawyer offers to help her become a professional beauty queen.

Ryan’s recent TV credits include guest spots on The Mysteries of Laura, Girl Meets World and VH1’s upcoming drama series Daytime Divas. She’s the latest Disney Channel alum to score a TV pilot role, after Good Luck, Charlie‘s Bridgit Mendler landed the lead in Fox’s comedy pilot Thin Ice.