Damon Wayans Jr. to Star in Futuristic FX Comedy Pilot From Seth Rogen

Former New Girl loftmate Damon Wayans Jr. is ready to take on the future.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

The Happy Endings alum has nabbed the starring role in the FX comedy pilot Singularity, from executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The futuristic sitcom, created by Silicon Valley scribe Sonny Lee, takes place in a world where artificial intelligence has triumphed over human intelligence, resulting in dramatic changes to everyday society.

In the pilot — which is described as similar in vein to Rogen and Goldberg’s 2013 film This Is the End — Wayans Jr. is set to play Doug, a happy-go-lucky guy who, unlike some, is perfectly happy relying on AI in his everyday life. THR.com was first to report the news.

RELATEDAtlanta Season 2 Delayed Until 2018

Wayans Jr. has kept quite busy over the last few years. The Happy Endings grad starred in the New Girl pilot back in 2011, but his commitment to the aforementioned ABC sitcom prevented him from continuing with the series. He returned to the Fox comedy after Happy Endings met its unfortunate demise, where he remained a series regular through Season 4. He has since returned to New Girl for multiple episodes, including Season 5’s two-part finale and the Season 6 crossover episode with Brooklyn Nine-Nine.