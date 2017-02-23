Arrow Photos: Susan Williams Is Back on the Job — to Cover Oliver's Undoing?

Fresh off her firing, Arrow newshound Susan “Never Call Me Just Susan, But Call Me” Williams appears to be back on the beat in new photos from the CW series’ next episode.

In the Season 5 episode “Fighting Fire with Fire,” Oliver faces his biggest challenge yet as mayor, in the form of possible impeachment after word got out that he ordered Adrian Chase to cover up the Green Arrow-y details of Detective Billy Malone’s murder. What choice sound bite might the scandalized mayor have to offer his scandalized ex?

Elsewhere, Felicity continues down her dark path with Helix, while Diggle leads the team in a mission to stop Vigilante once and for all, after the, um, vigilante attacks Mayor Queen.

