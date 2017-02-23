Arrow Photos: Susan Williams Is Back on the Job — to Cover Oliver's Undoing?

Fresh off her firing, Arrow newshound Susan “Never Call Me Just Susan, But Call Me” Williams appears to be back on the beat in new photos from the CW series’ next episode.
In the Season 5 episode “Fighting Fire with Fire,” Oliver faces his biggest challenge yet as mayor, in the form of possible impeachment after word got out that he ordered Adrian Chase to cover up the Green Arrow-y details of Detective Billy Malone’s murder. What choice sound bite might the scandalized mayor have to offer his scandalized ex?
Elsewhere, Felicity continues down her dark path with Helix, while Diggle leads the team in a mission to stop Vigilante once and for all, after the, um, vigilante attacks Mayor Queen.
Want scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Now That Susan Williams was fired she will want to get him back by watching him go up in smoke that would be real interesting if Susan Williams started working with Prometheus I don’t like Susan Williams her character but the real person who plays her is awesome I just don’t see the chemistry between her and Oliver sorry no matter how hard I try. Plus I would think Oliver would be mad that Susan was getting information on him being the Green Arrow while trying to have a relationship with him and it is so crazy that he is so trusting of Susan Williams he used to be a little bit cautious with people he trust and the fact she is a reporter. Do Oliver realizes that if Susan Williams Outed him She Out the whole team arrow he should what to try and keep his secret safe
wait… isn’t Chase the Vigilante and isn’t he aware of the cover-up?