Ratings: Arrow Dips to New Lows, Doubt Drops 25 Percent in Week 2

The CW’s Arrow this Wednesday drew 1.54 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, dipping on both counts to mark series lows. Leading out of that, The 100 (1 mil/0.4) was steady.
Elsewhere….
FOX | Coming off their Season 2 renewals, Lethal Weapon (6.2 mil/1.3) dipped while Star (3.9 mil/1.2) was steady.
CBS | Hunted (5.1 mil/1.2) and Criminal Minds (7.2 mil/1.3) each dropped a couple of eyeballs while steady in the demo. Doubt (4 mil/0.6) dropped 25 percent from its soft debut.
NBC | Bubble drama Blindspot (4.1 mil/0.8) as well as Chicago PD (6.5 mil/1.3) were steady, while SVU (5.7 mil/1.3) ticked down.
ABC | Goldbergs (6.2 mil/1.7) and Speechless (5.3 mil/1.5) ticked down, Modern Family (6.7 mil/2.0) and Match Game’s winter finale (3.6 mil/0.9) were steady, and black-ish (5.4 mil/1.6) rose a tenth.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Doubt is going to be a rare for modern times “pulled from the schedule” show.
I’m so happy that Lethal Weapon was renewed for season two but I have to admit that I am getting a bit tired of the dead wife story. I get that it’s a big part of Riggs life and it’s why he’s so reckless, etc. but this can’t go on forever, can it?? Sorry for viewers of Doubt but I really hope this is good news for Code Black.
I have to believe Riggs looking at his wife’s picture but still going to see Palmer is possibly the end of the dead wife story. Or least I feel like he’s finally realizing he can move on? Hopefully!
It feels like a start but I can also see him back sliding too. Fingers crossed.
Some of these ratings continue to show how stupid studio executives continue to be. CBS is killing Elementary on Sunday while they watch new stuff bomb against no competition. Blindspot numbers have been below Mysteries of Laura all year and the CW numbers just stink. They certainly seem to get a lot of love from TVLine though.
Elementary was bombing before Sunday’s
CBS did the same thing to The Mentalist and to Person of Interest so they don’t really care.
I wonder if series low ratings during sweeps are going to propel the Arrow writers to rethink the last few episodes that their currently working on (maybe by attempting to make the hero less of a total idiot?) or if they’re all like “we’ve already been renewed for another season .” I hope it’s the former, I fear it’s the latter.
At this point I think the scripts are pretty much done for the season. Certainly the plots are laid out. They probably have a little more than a month of actually filming left.
Starting production on Episode 19 as we type.
I’m really thinking that Arrow is on its last legs. The writers should start heading towards an ending point.
Too little of Ollie, Diggle, and Felicity working together. New recruits still a washout. New Cannery is probably the best new edition, but Sara coming back would have done he same. Prometheus is still too much in the background. He is causing problems but only because other characters are saying he is responsible. Might as well have made Prometheus a split personality of Ollie, having it turn out the Ollie has been doing everything but doesn’t remember it.
Addition not edition.
I doubt, Doubt will last to much longer, Arrow has been in a creative slump this season, and at times has been boring and very missable.
Cancel ‘Doubt’ — and renew ‘Code Black’
Oh Arrow, I hate this for you because deep down, I still love you. Sure you’ve been in a slump this season and the writers clearly are more focused on other, lesser characters rather than the main character and his original team but I know you’ve still got some good left in you.
A couple of thoughts before it’s too late: ditch the other “heroes” Oliver is “training” and focus on the OTA. This isn’t Legends, we don’t need 20 different vigilantes running around saving the city. Have Oliver pull his head out of his own butt, quit dating stupid women and chastising the smart ones in his life. Make Prometheus good because so far he’s been kind of “meh”. Sure, every other hero has been trying to take down the city so his goals are nothing new but shock us with who he actually is and his final game plan. Finally, have Oliver pull a Tony Stark and admit he’s the GA. Otherwise, all the other characters he keeps trying to throw off the scent just look increasingly stupid for not recognizing the build, stubble and just about every other similarity between the two.
I,for one, have been enjoying Arrow this season. The one I’m having a hard time watching is The Flash!!! I’ve got all sweeps episodes on my DVR and have no interest in watching them!
I haven’t watched Doubt but have to wonder why it’s on Wednesday nights at 10. Reviews have been fairly positive. You’d think CBS would have wanted to place it in a more high profile night.