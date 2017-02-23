Ratings: Arrow Dips to New Lows, Doubt Drops 25 Percent in Week 2

The CW’s Arrow this Wednesday drew 1.54 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, dipping on both counts to mark series lows. Leading out of that, The 100 (1 mil/0.4) was steady.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Coming off their Season 2 renewals, Lethal Weapon (6.2 mil/1.3) dipped while Star (3.9 mil/1.2) was steady.

CBS | Hunted (5.1 mil/1.2) and Criminal Minds (7.2 mil/1.3) each dropped a couple of eyeballs while steady in the demo. Doubt (4 mil/0.6) dropped 25 percent from its soft debut.

NBC | Bubble drama Blindspot (4.1 mil/0.8) as well as Chicago PD (6.5 mil/1.3) were steady, while SVU (5.7 mil/1.3) ticked down.

ABC | Goldbergs (6.2 mil/1.7) and Speechless (5.3 mil/1.5) ticked down, Modern Family (6.7 mil/2.0) and Match Game’s winter finale (3.6 mil/0.9) were steady, and black-ish (5.4 mil/1.6) rose a tenth.

