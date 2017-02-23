Anthony Anderson to Host Post-Oscar Show, Replacing Kimmel Special

With Jimmy Kimmel set to preside over this year’s Oscars telecast, ABC will turn to another one of its funnymen to serve up an after-show this Sunday night.

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is set to host Live From Hollywood: The After Party special, which will fill the vacancy left by Kimmel, who typically hosts an After the Oscars edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Variety reports.

The live, hour-long special will feature red carpet interviews from outside of the Governors Ball, as well as backstage moments with some of the evening’s biggest winners. GMA‘s Lara Spencer, ABC News’ Chris Connelly and Yahoo style editor Joe Zee will serve as co-hosts.

Kimmel’s post-Oscar episodes have become something of a tradition for the Alphabet network, drawing A-list talent for big, over-the-top sketches such as 2012’s “Movie: The Movie” — featuring the likes of George Clooney, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron — and its sequel, “Movie: The Movie: 2V.”

Will you miss Kimmel’s annual After the Oscars special, or is it enough to have him host the actual kudoscast?