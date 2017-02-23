Alan Colmes Dead Fox News
Courtesy of Fox News Channel

Alan Colmes, of Fox News Channel's Hannity & Colmes, Dead at 66

By /

Veteran broadcaster and liberal political commentator Alan Colmes died on Thursday morning following a brief illness. He was 66.

“He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral,” his wife Jocelyn said in a statement. “He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with [me].”

After years of hosting the nationally syndicated talk-radio show The Alan Colmes Show, Colmes was hired to co-host Hannity & Colmes, opposite conservative political commentator Sean Hannity, beginning with the launch of the Fox News Channel in October 1996. Colmes left the show at the end of 2008, but went on to make TV appearances as a commentator.

In a statement, Hannity called Colmes “one of life’s most decent, kind and wonderful people you’d ever want to meet.”

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. sarah t says:
    February 23, 2017 at 7:22 AM

    So sad to hear this. RIP and condolences to his family.

    Reply
  2. Chuck McKinney says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    [DELETED]

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 