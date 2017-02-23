Alan Colmes, of Fox News Channel's Hannity & Colmes, Dead at 66

Veteran broadcaster and liberal political commentator Alan Colmes died on Thursday morning following a brief illness. He was 66.

“He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral,” his wife Jocelyn said in a statement. “He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with [me].”

After years of hosting the nationally syndicated talk-radio show The Alan Colmes Show, Colmes was hired to co-host Hannity & Colmes, opposite conservative political commentator Sean Hannity, beginning with the launch of the Fox News Channel in October 1996. Colmes left the show at the end of 2008, but went on to make TV appearances as a commentator.

In a statement, Hannity called Colmes “one of life’s most decent, kind and wonderful people you’d ever want to meet.”