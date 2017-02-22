Star Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Press one finger to your ear and get ready to belt out some glory notes: Star has been renewed for a second season.

Fox announced the return of Lee Daniels’ second music drama on Monday.

Season 2 will consist of 13 episodes, TVLine has confirmed.

In a special, post-Empire launch, Star debuted to 6.7 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating. Season to date, it is averaging 4.6 million viewers and a 1.5 rating, ranking third among Fox dramas in both measures (behind Empire and Lethal Weapon, both of which also scored early renewals).

Star airs Wednesdays at 9/8c. Its freshman season finale will wrap on March 15.