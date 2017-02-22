Star Renewed Season 2 Fox
Courtesy of Fox

Star Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

By /

Press one finger to your ear and get ready to belt out some glory notes: Star has been renewed for a second season.

Fox announced the return of Lee Daniels’ second music drama on Monday.

Season 2 will consist of 13 episodes, TVLine has confirmed.

In a special, post-Empire launch, Star debuted to 6.7 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating. Season to date, it is averaging 4.6 million viewers and a 1.5 rating, ranking third among Fox dramas in both measures (behind Empire and Lethal Weapon, both of which also scored early renewals).

Star airs Wednesdays at 9/8c. Its freshman season finale will wrap on March 15.

9 Comments
  1. Magali says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:48 PM

    Have they renewed Pitch yet?

    Reply
  2. Jay says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:51 PM

    Awesome! This is my new favorite soap

    Reply
  3. nate says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:52 PM

    damn this is the 3rd rated fox drama? so fox must be the lowest network right?

    Reply
    • Brian says:
      February 22, 2017 at 12:56 PM

      It probably depends on how you compare them since Fox only has 2 hours a night compared to 3 hours of ABC, NBC,and CBS. Of course CW is lower than Fox.

      Reply
    • Haz says:
      February 22, 2017 at 12:59 PM

      Yeah I think they are look at Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Scream Queens, and New Girls ratings. I’m actually curious if they are about to announce Brooklyns final season or how much longer it can keep going with the ratings it has. I love the show but it’s ratings are awful plus it isn’t getting awards love anymore.

      Reply
  4. Cactus Rose says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:58 PM

    Sometimes the music is annoying, but I like the story line – as far-fetched as it is!

    Reply
  5. Brian says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:58 PM

    This show isn’t the best, but it’s ok as filler.

    Reply
