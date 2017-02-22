TVLine Items: Paula Abdul's NBC Pilot, Netflix Lands Louis C.K. and More

Straight up: Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul will play a fun, imaginary-friend version of herself in an untitled NBC comedy pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

The project from Fresh Off the Boat writer Kourtney Kang and executive producer Nahnatchka Khan — based on Kang’s life — explores what it’s like to grow up as the only girl in the only mixed-race family in the Philadelphia suburbs, while never losing focus of her life goal: to become a Laker Girl like her idol, Paula Abdul.

If the pilot goes to series, Abdul will be a regular cast member. She’s also been a judge on Fox’s summer series So You Think You Can Dance for the past two seasons, but won’t return to the judging panel next year.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix will be the exclusive home for two new Louis C.K. stand-up comedy specials. The first, titled 2017, will be available for streaming on Tuesday, April 4.

* Freeform’s Beyond has promoted Eden Brolin, who plays the mysterious Charlie Singer, to series-regular status for Season 2.

VIDEOSBeyond Cast Explains ‘The Realm’ and Other Season 1 Mysteries

* Savannah Guthrie’s maternity leave is coming to an end. The Today co-anchor will return to the NBC morning show on Friday, March 3.