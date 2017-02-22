Exclusive

Lethal Weapon Sneak Peek: Riggs Has a Smart Mouth (and a Glass Jaw)

By /

Most people would have the good sense not to entice a professional boxer to punch them in the face.

Lethal Weapon‘s Martin Riggs is not most people.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode (8/7c), the smart-mouthed detective needles a former Golden Gloves boxer so much that the retired pugilist takes a swing at him. And man, does that swing connect.

RELATEDLethal Weapon: Thomas Lennon Talks Putting His Spin on Leo Getz, Says He’d Be ‘Surprised’ by Odd Couple Renewal

The episode, titled “Unnecessary Roughness,” finds Murtaugh and his talkative partner investigating a murder of a high school football star, which draws them into the shady world of college recruiting. Elsewhere in the episode, Murtaugh thinks about switching things up professionally, and Riggs gets even closer to the lovely Agent Palmer.

But before that can happen, he’s probably going to want to see a dentist. Because no one wants to kiss a bloody mouth.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the clip, then sound off in the comments: Anyone else suspect Riggs was gunning to get hit for investigative reasons?

6 Comments
  1. Katherine215 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 7:57 AM

    Love this show! I’m happy they’ve slowly started to have Riggs move on. They’ve done a really great job portraying his grief but I was starting to worry he’d spend multiple seasons at the bottom of a bottle and that’s not enjoyable to watch. The relationship with Palmer is a good step – they have great chemistry!! I hope she’s their Lorna Cole.

    Reply
    • kenpez says:
      February 22, 2017 at 8:10 AM

      Agreed! Now, if they would just do something with Riggs’ hair ….

      Reply
    • Iris says:
      February 22, 2017 at 8:36 AM

      Yes! Last week’s episode was one of the best. Loved Leo, loved Palmer, I hope they’ll both stay with the show on a more permanent basis. Really looking forward to tonight’s episode.

      Reply
  2. Brody77 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:20 AM

    Enjoy the show, but they seem to have Riggs constantly just be reckless & a bit daft – despite being near suicidal in his grief, he is still supposed to be a – yep – “Lethal Weapon”.
    Unless there’s more to him letting the guy slug him?
    Even though they’re separate entities in many ways, I’d love to see an unleashed proper take no prisoners Riggs at some point.
    I think the closest they’ve gotten might be when that biker mob came after the kid?

    Reply
  3. Elizabeth says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:39 AM

    Am I the only one who wishes Riggs would get together with his therapist?

    Reply
    • sarah t says:
      February 22, 2017 at 8:49 AM

      No, I think that’s actually end game given the episode a couple of weeks ago but I’m guessing they’ll draw that out and they’ll both have other love interests in the interim.

      Reply
