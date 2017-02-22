Lethal Weapon Renewed for Season 2

Fox is jumping the gun with regard to Lethal Weapon‘s future, handing the rookie drama an early Season 2 renewal, for 22 episodes.

Lethal Weapon launched in September to strong reviews and a decent 7.9 million viewers and a 2.2 rating, which was on par with Rosewood‘s year-ago debut. Per Fox, once L+7 data was factored in, the demo rating grew to 3.2. Season to date, it’s averaging 11 million L+7 viewers across all platforms.

In a gun-punny statement, Fox’s entertainment president, David Madden, said, “Lethal Weapon continues to fire on all cylinders. Every week, it delivers a big, fun rollercoaster ride, but also remains touchingly human and genuinely emotional, and that’s due to the chemistry that’s developed not only between Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford, but the entire cast.”

Fox is on something of an early-renewal blitz. In the past two months, the network has also renewed Empire, Lucifer and The Mick.