Lethal Weapon Renewed
Lethal Weapon Renewed for Season 2

By /

Fox is jumping the gun with regard to Lethal Weapon‘s future, handing the rookie drama an early Season 2 renewal, for 22 episodes. 

Lethal Weapon launched in September to strong reviews and a decent 7.9 million viewers and a 2.2 rating, which was on par with Rosewood‘s year-ago debut. Per Fox, once L+7 data was factored in, the demo rating grew to 3.2. Season to date, it’s averaging 11 million L+7 viewers across all platforms.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

In a gun-punny statement, Fox’s entertainment president, David Madden, said, “Lethal Weapon continues to fire on all cylinders. Every week, it delivers a big, fun rollercoaster ride, but also remains touchingly human and genuinely emotional, and that’s due to the chemistry that’s developed not only between Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford, but the entire cast.”

Fox is on something of an early-renewal blitz. In the past two months, the network has also renewed Empire, Lucifer and The Mick.

45 Comments
  1. Christian says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:17 AM

    That’s good news. This is way better than one would have thought.

    Reply
  2. Jess says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:19 AM

    I love this show.

    Reply
  3. Spikenalabama says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:21 AM

    This is GREAT news!!!! I was afraid to get to hopeful because I really like the show, which usually spells doom for the show!

    Reply
  4. Joyce says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:22 AM

    Great news!

    Reply
  5. laura says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:26 AM

    YESSSSS

    Reply
  6. Iris says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:31 AM

    Finally! Excellent news!

    Reply
  7. Joann Sue Thomas says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:31 AM

    WooHoo! Such great news! I absolutely love this show! The chemistry between them is great!

    Reply
  8. Tru says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:32 AM

    Took them long enough to do song. I mean the show gets better ratings then Star and holds it own against the steep competition on Wednesday.

    Reply
  9. Tai says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:34 AM

    Yes!! I’m so happy right now. I was so scared to get into this show but I fell in love with it from the pilot and it keeps getting better.

    Reply
  10. Kevin says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:41 AM

    Is this the first time that a TV series based on a hit movie got renewed?

    Reply
  11. Kevin says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    No word on an episode count?

    Reply
  12. Chris says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:48 AM

    Finally took too long in my opinion.

    Reply
  13. Kathleen Gilbert says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:48 AM

    I love Lethal Weapon. I’m so happy to see everyone else does too.

    Reply
  14. gary l harms says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:49 AM

    Glad to see this is happening. Crawford and Wayans are the best cop buddies since Obama and Biden. Very refreshing and funny, terrific stunt work, all around entertaining show with a touch of a dark side.

    Reply
  15. Tracy288 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:50 AM

    Great news! I enjoy this show.

    Reply
  16. Kevin K says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:53 AM

    I never saw this news coming. Not sure if the renewal of Lethal Weapon got mixed feelings about it.

    Reply
  17. Dee says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:54 AM

    So happy lethal weapon been renewed, amazing show

    Reply
  18. Billy meacham says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:54 AM

    Hopefully fox renews Gotham next

    Reply
  19. Haz says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM

    Awesome! I honestly did not have high hopes for this show, but was proven wrong. I’m actually surprised Fox waited so long to renew it. CBS should leave movie based reboots to Fox because Training Day is pretty much dead and Rush Hour started on life support.

    Reply
  20. Jared says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:02 AM

    Fox is on a role. Hopefully Gotham and Scream Queens are next!

    Reply
  21. grazelled says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    Great news! So good to hear that a rookie show I like this much finally gets renewed.

    Reply
  22. shar says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:07 AM

    I really love this show. So entertaining and emotional at times. This show and Hawaii Five-O are my favorites.

    Reply
  23. Kathy Holbrook says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    Lethal Weapon renewal is great news….Love this show and all the characters…thank you FOX.

    Reply
  24. Kerri says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:21 AM

    WAHOO! I absolutely LOVE this show!! I’m so excited!

    Reply
  25. holbsproduction says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:23 AM

    This is my favorite new show and one of the better shows in several years. I’m also a huge Damon Wayans fan, but the rest of the cast is stellar. This is fantastic news!

    Reply
  26. Elizabeth says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    Woo hoo! This was one of those shows that started a bit slow but once it got going the episodes got better and better. Sure it is campy but that is what makes it fun – sometimes you just need a fun show to watch. The chemistry between the cast is great!

    Reply
  27. Superwoman says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:39 AM

    So I’m guessing Pitch renewal is going to depend on how well/poorly APB and 24L (and maybe Shots Fired) perform. APB seems to be dead in the water…and even though I’m enjoying 24L it’s dropping real fast, could be fractional by next week. I love both Pitch and 24L but I don’t see FOX renewing both.

    Reply
    • Chris says:
      February 22, 2017 at 11:42 AM

      If those are the choices it’s 24 way more international appeal even if the ratings are the same as pitch buy the end of season 1.

      Reply
  28. Amanda (@TrueGeneration) says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:40 AM

    So happy with this news! Such a fun show and Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford have great chemistry!

    Reply
  29. Roxie says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:01 PM

    I LOVE THIS SHOW and glad for renewal. But can someone please cut that one long piece of hair that keeps getting in the way no matter what Riggs is doing? It is so distracting.

    Reply
  30. Pure says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:08 PM

    So please.

    Came to this show with low expectations but every episode has been wonderful. Especially last week’s episode with the helicopter.

    Congrads to Matt Miller producer of this show and – the creator of Forever.

    ABC’s loss is Fox’s gain.

    Reply
  31. Christy says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:12 PM

    YES!!!!!!

    Reply
  32. Cactus Rose says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:36 PM

    Love this show! Looking forward to the full complement of episodes. Wayans and Crawford have that “it” chemistry. Also, thanks for whatever you did to the page to stop the annoying pop up ads and jumping around. Nice!

    Reply
