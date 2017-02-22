Lethal Weapon Renewed for Season 2

Fox is jumping the gun with regard to Lethal Weapon‘s future, handing the rookie drama an early Season 2 renewal, for 22 episodes.
Lethal Weapon launched in September to strong reviews and a decent 7.9 million viewers and a 2.2 rating, which was on par with Rosewood‘s year-ago debut. Per Fox, once L+7 data was factored in, the demo rating grew to 3.2. Season to date, it’s averaging 11 million L+7 viewers across all platforms.
In a gun-punny statement, Fox’s entertainment president, David Madden, said, “Lethal Weapon continues to fire on all cylinders. Every week, it delivers a big, fun rollercoaster ride, but also remains touchingly human and genuinely emotional, and that’s due to the chemistry that’s developed not only between Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford, but the entire cast.”
Fox is on something of an early-renewal blitz. In the past two months, the network has also renewed Empire, Lucifer and The Mick.
That’s good news. This is way better than one would have thought.
I know right! I expected it to be like Training Day or Rush Hour. I’m glad to see Damon Wayans back on tv
plus Damon Wayans still gives up the laughs we missed on My Wife and Kids
I love this show.
This is GREAT news!!!! I was afraid to get to hopeful because I really like the show, which usually spells doom for the show!
Great news!
YESSSSS
Finally! Excellent news!
WooHoo! Such great news! I absolutely love this show! The chemistry between them is great!
Took them long enough to do song. I mean the show gets better ratings then Star and holds it own against the steep competition on Wednesday.
Yes!! I’m so happy right now. I was so scared to get into this show but I fell in love with it from the pilot and it keeps getting better.
Is this the first time that a TV series based on a hit movie got renewed?
Fargo is going into season 3 and Buffy the Vampire Slayer was originally a movie
You’re right. I completely forgot about it.
Stargate had 10 seasons, 2 spinoffs and 2 dvd movies, all from a movie
There was a show called M*A*S*H once upon a time
Highlander
Honey I Shrunk The Kid
Ash vs The Evil Dead
Blade The Series
Young Indiana Jones
The Odd Couple was originally a play, but there was also a successful movie that lead to a very successful TV series. And M*A*S*H, one of the most popular TV series of all time, was a movie first.
No word on an episode count?
I would bet 18 again maybe we’ll get lucky and get a full 22 though :) upfronts they usually announce that stuff.
Said 22 in the article.
Finally took too long in my opinion.
I love Lethal Weapon. I’m so happy to see everyone else does too.
Glad to see this is happening. Crawford and Wayans are the best cop buddies since Obama and Biden. Very refreshing and funny, terrific stunt work, all around entertaining show with a touch of a dark side.
Great news! I enjoy this show.
I never saw this news coming. Not sure if the renewal of Lethal Weapon got mixed feelings about it.
What are you even trying to say Tran? Does anyone understand you?
So happy lethal weapon been renewed, amazing show
Hopefully fox renews Gotham next
Awesome! I honestly did not have high hopes for this show, but was proven wrong. I’m actually surprised Fox waited so long to renew it. CBS should leave movie based reboots to Fox because Training Day is pretty much dead and Rush Hour started on life support.
Fox is on a role. Hopefully Gotham and Scream Queens are next!
LOL
Gotham probably but scream queens no way in hell they renew that again.
Great news! So good to hear that a rookie show I like this much finally gets renewed.
I really love this show. So entertaining and emotional at times. This show and Hawaii Five-O are my favorites.
Lethal Weapon renewal is great news….Love this show and all the characters…thank you FOX.
WAHOO! I absolutely LOVE this show!! I’m so excited!
This is my favorite new show and one of the better shows in several years. I’m also a huge Damon Wayans fan, but the rest of the cast is stellar. This is fantastic news!
Woo hoo! This was one of those shows that started a bit slow but once it got going the episodes got better and better. Sure it is campy but that is what makes it fun – sometimes you just need a fun show to watch. The chemistry between the cast is great!
So I’m guessing Pitch renewal is going to depend on how well/poorly APB and 24L (and maybe Shots Fired) perform. APB seems to be dead in the water…and even though I’m enjoying 24L it’s dropping real fast, could be fractional by next week. I love both Pitch and 24L but I don’t see FOX renewing both.
If those are the choices it’s 24 way more international appeal even if the ratings are the same as pitch buy the end of season 1.
So happy with this news! Such a fun show and Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford have great chemistry!
I LOVE THIS SHOW and glad for renewal. But can someone please cut that one long piece of hair that keeps getting in the way no matter what Riggs is doing? It is so distracting.
So please.
Came to this show with low expectations but every episode has been wonderful. Especially last week’s episode with the helicopter.
Congrads to Matt Miller producer of this show and – the creator of Forever.
ABC’s loss is Fox’s gain.
YES!!!!!!
Love this show! Looking forward to the full complement of episodes. Wayans and Crawford have that “it” chemistry. Also, thanks for whatever you did to the page to stop the annoying pop up ads and jumping around. Nice!