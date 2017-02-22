Jamie Chung Cast as Teleporter Blink in Fox's Marvel Drama Pilot

Jamie Chung, who most recently portrayed Vicki Vale’s Aunt Valerie on the DC Comics-based Gotham, is officially joining the Marvel TV universe.

The Once Upon a Time alum has been cast as Claire Fong aka Blink in Fox’s untitled Marvel drama pilot, Deadline reports.

The pilot, written by Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, is said to focus on two ordinary parents who discover that their children have mutant abilities. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. X-Men vet Bryan Singer serves as an executive producer on the project, and is confirmed to direct the pilot. It is said to share DNA with Marvel’s X-Men films.

Chung’s Blink is described as a strong and sarcastic figure whose exuberant personality takes a hit after an unexpected “traumatic upheaval.” She joins the previously cast Blair Redford (Switched at Birth), who portrays the strong-headed Native American leader of the underground group.

Chung can next been seen in a recurring role on Hulu dramedy Casual, which returns for its third season in May.