Elementary on the Bubble: Keep or Cut?

By mid-May, the broadcast networks must make some tough calls as to which series will return for the 2017-18 TV season, and which… won’t.

As that deadline draws near, TVLine is singling out a few “bubble” shows and sizing up their prospects — based in large part on creative strides (and stumbles) and future potential, but also with a requisite nod to cold, hard numbers.

Next up is CBS’ long-running take on the Sherlock Holmes canon.

THE SHOW | CBS’ Elementary (Sundays at 10/9c)

THE CASE FOR KEEPING | For those who prefer procedural dramas, Elementary is still a solidly crafted investigative hour featuring understated, thoughtful performances from leads Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu. It’s unsurprising, then, that the series shines most when highlighting the bond between Sherlock and Watson, whose platonic dynamic is a refreshing change of pace from TV’s many “will they or won’t they?” duos. Nelsan Ellis’ criminal-turned-wannabe sleuth Shinwell Johnson has been a welcome addition this season, bringing edge, intrigue and a new perspective to Sherlock and Watson’s world. He’s the kind of new blood the show needs if it wants to avoid getting stale and continue solving crimes for another year.

THE CASE FOR CUTTING | There’s no denying that five seasons in, Elementary has lost the novelty factor of its buzzy premise — Watson is a woman! — and has settled into a familiar case-of-the-week pattern. With no heavily serialized storylines, frequently revisited mythology or consistent romances, a certain level of excitement and the need to tune in every week are missing. Some of the most interesting and more personal plot points — Joan’s half-sister, Papa Holmes and Moriarty’s organization — are only occasionally touched upon, despite having a wealth of story potential. (Yes, that is probably partially due to logistic/scheduling problems that are out of the producers’ control — come back to us, Natalie Dormer! — but it still hurts.)

Then there are the ho-hum numbers: Season-to-date, Elementary is averaging 5.1 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating‚ down just a tick from last year’s Sunday run (of eight episodes) — which, all things considered, isn’t that tragic, given the umpteen times football bumps it into the wee hours of the night. That said, among CBS shows, it is currently only topping low-buzz midseason drama Ransom in the key ratings demo — which starts making it look like chum come renewal time.

Vote below, and then state your own case for keeping or cutting Elementary.

9 Comments
  1. Padraig Tipton says:
    February 22, 2017 at 3:28 PM

    It’s my favorite TV series right now. The mysteries are complex and the show makes you pay attention…it’s not something you can half-watch. I need at least two more years!

  2. mikeam1978 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 3:29 PM

    I hope they keep it. The show has always been good but this current season has been it’s best since season two. And I find the lack of serialization refreshing. I’m much more into case-of-the-week type stuff than a single storyline stretched over 22 episodes, which more often than not ends up suffering from filler and a feeling of “just get on with it already.”

  3. Katherine215 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 3:32 PM

    I really enjoy this show and would love for it to continue. That said, it’s had a good run and I wouldn’t be surprised if they do cancel it. If it manages to stick around, I’d like to see a little more serialization next season, as I think that’s missing aside from the Shinwell arc.

  4. Davin Peterson says:
    February 22, 2017 at 3:36 PM

    I thinks CBS made a big mistake moving the show to Sunday night’s. In the fall, during the football season, the show was frequently delayed on the east coast due to the football game running late. As a result, many people were upset and ratings dropped. Also, it was pre-empted several times in Jan & Feb due to awards shows and the Superbowl.

    CBS has cancelled shows in their 5th season before, so I would not be surprised if CBS cancels the show.

  5. GraceM says:
    February 22, 2017 at 3:42 PM

    I tried watching it but always had a hard time understaning Jonny Lee Miller with his natural British accent. Never had a problem with his American accent on Eli Stone.

  6. Betty says:
    February 22, 2017 at 3:46 PM

    It is funny, intelligent, and always interesting. It seems when I find a show that makes me think, it gets replaced by a reality show or something that is silly and mindless entertaient

  7. Ryan says:
    February 22, 2017 at 3:59 PM

    Keep it, but they need to be careful with their season long-arcs. I’m not a fan of the story line involving the new character…especially compared to season 4’s John Noble.

  8. Katrinka says:
    February 22, 2017 at 4:03 PM

    I love Elementary. It’s an intelligent & different take on the typical police procedural. It’s witty, clever (the writers often live Tweet with fun facts) & one of the few shows I devote 100% of my attention to while it’s airing.

