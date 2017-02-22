Peak TV Treasure: Sweet/Vicious

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.

SWEET/VICIOUS

NETWORK | MTV

CREATED BY | Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 10

EPISODE LENGTH | 60 mins.

PREMISE | Jules (played by Broadchurch‘s Eliza Bennett) was once a carefree, happy college student — until she was raped by the boyfriend of her BFF Kennedy’s (Chasing Life‘s Aisha Dee). After the system fails her, Jules takes matters into her own hands, secretly moonlighting as a vigilante who beats the crap — and I do mean the crap — out of sexual assaulters on campus. When a takedown goes horribly wrong, slacker hacker Ophelia (101 Ways to Get Rejected‘s Taylor Dearden) saves Jules’ life and becomes her unlikely partner-in-crime-fighting. Meanwhile, Jules — still burying the trauma of her assault — tentatively starts dating art student Tyler (T@gged‘s Nick Fink), who has a connection to one of her beatdown victims. Complicating matters even further: Ophelia’s friend/law student Harris (You’re the Worst‘s Brandon Mychal Smith) is writing an article about the school’s mysterious vigilante.

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Women who kick serious butt, strong female friendships, offbeat superhero tales, witty dialogue, survival stories, violent dark comedies (think: Deadpool).

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | It’s not just male rapists who come under attack; Jules and Ophelia also take on a slut-shamming sorority. And if this all sounds a tad heavy — as it should, given the subject matter — I assure you: Sweet/Vicious is highly entertaining. Yes, Jules’ journey is often heartbreaking and painful and infuriating. But the show will make you laugh just as much as it makes you cry or want to rage against the system.

IS IT COMING BACK? | Unclear. MTV has yet to make a decision about a second season.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | All Season 1 episodes are available on MTV.com. It’s also available for purchase on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, YouTube and Vudu.

Press PLAY on the video below for a taste of what Sweet/Vicious is all about, then hit the comments: Will you check in with the show?